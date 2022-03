Nissan e-4ORCE Ramen Counter demonstrates the advanced technology set to make the Ariya crossover smooth and comfortable while braking in city traffic. While driving at good speeds down the city road you need to stop for the red light, the cranky feeling of motion inside the car when the brakes are hit is not very pleasant. The passengers tilt abruptly forward and then backward as the vehicle comes to a standstill. Nissan wants to get over this irk of driving with their e-4ORCE twin motor all-wheel control technology to smoothly manage the braking performance. The tech is all set to debut in the 2023 Ariya electric crossover later this year, but for now, the Japanese automotive giant wants to show off this technology in its unique style.

