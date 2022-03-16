ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

California city may declare Chick-fil-A a public nuisance

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVc6I_0ehFu5zj00

( KTLA ) – A California city is considering declaring its local Chick-fil-A drive-thru a public nuisance – not because people dislike it, but because they seem to like it too much.

More News from WRBL

The last several years, Santa Barbara says it has received several complaints about cars in the drive-thru line backed up onto nearby streets, which has caused traffic problems, including collisions and cyclist safety issues.

“State Street is one of the City’s most important streets for moving people and goods,” city transportation engineer Derrick Bailey told the Santa Barbara Press News earlier this month. “It was never intended to operate with significant blockage.”

A report conducted by the City’s Public Works Department stated that on weekdays, cars lined up for the Chick-fil-A drive-thru can block one of the lanes on State Street for up to 91 minutes. That number grows to 155 minutes on weekends.

Fire at Bamboo Motel under investigation in Phenix City

“They are so successful, they have outgrown their site. It’s possible they were oversized for that site to begin with,” the S.B. Press-News reports Council Member Kristen Sneddon as saying.

For now, the city council has postponed the nuisance designation and granted Chick-fil-A additional time, until June 7, to find and present solutions.

However, if the city council is not happy, and declares the restaurant a public nuisance, Chick-fil-A could lose its nonconforming use status for the drive-thru facilities.

“On behalf of myself, Chick-fil-A and the many team members, we sincerely regret that this traffic situation has come to this point and heartily wish to work in good faith with the City to resolve this matter once and for all,” Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A owner-operator Travis Collins told the S.B. Press-News.

Columbus Police searching for woman last seen on Moss Drive

Past attempts at reducing drive-thru traffic backup, including reconfiguring its on-site queueing and stationing mobile order takers, have not worked, the city stated in its council agenda report.

Santa Barbara’s own policies may be contributing to the problem as well. In 1979, the city enacted an ordinance prohibiting new or expanded drive-thru facilities. The restaurant at 3707 State St. was originally permitted to open with a drive-thru in 1978 as a Burger King. The drive-thru status was grandfathered in when it became a Chick-fil-A restaurant in 2013.

So, after more than 40 years with no new drive-thru businesses, the ordinance has drastically limited options for those in search of a quick meal. The result is even more cars trying to squeeze into an already popular destination.

One solution to relieve the pressure may already be in the works, however. The Los Angeles Times reports that Chick-fil-A is in the early stages of applying for a permit to open a new location in an unincorporated part of Santa Barbara County, about 2 miles away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 2

Michael Mcclenny
3d ago

California against Christian owned businesses is all this is Satan is doing great job in California

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, GA
Columbus, GA
Restaurants
Santa Barbara, CA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Columbus, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Columbus, GA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

Possible tornado reported in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night. The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes. There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Nonconforming Use#Food Drink#Ktla#Wrbl#Bamboo Motel#The City Council
WRBL News 3

Troup County hosts blood drive on March 25

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on March 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troup County Government Center.  To make appointments interest participants can visit the American Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code: TCGC or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. According to American Red Cross, every […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRBL News 3

Electrical fire reported at The Palms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull confirms there was an electrical fire Friday afternoon at The Palm apartments, off of Double Churches Road. Shull said there were no injuries or fatalities. Power had to be shut down for five units. Four of those units were occupied and those families are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy flooding on Hilton Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of Hilton Avenue is experiencing heavy flooding. The section of the road is Hilton Avenue and Springdale Drive in front of Hilton Avenue Community Church. Columbus Public Works on the scene trying to clear drains in the area.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy