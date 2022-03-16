ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-N-Out submits official application to open location in Meridian

By KTVB.COM STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 March 16, 2022

Originally published March 16 on KTVB.COM .

In-N-Out Burger has officially filed for a permit to build its first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian.

The restaurant chain based in Baldwin Park, California, has been considering the location at 3520 E. Fairview Ave. since January. It confirmed in November that it was looking at various sites in Ada County, and planned to expand into Idaho .

The proposed site is currently a vacant lot along Fairview Avenue east of Eagle Road, across the parking lot from H&M, Sephora and other stores in The Village's main shopping center.

The development would be 3,879 square feet and would seat 84 guests indoors and 32 guests outdoors. The drive-through would be able to hold about 40 cars, with enough on-site parking for 47 vehicles. According to the application, less than 1% of the 0.64-acre site would be occupied by a building; the rest would be landscaping and paving for the parking lot and drive-through areas.

The application indicates 11,974 square feet of the property would be irrigated by Meridian city water, but the project would not require any extension of public infrastructure.

Since 1948, In-N-Out Burger's menu has remained largely the same, with burgers, fries, shakes and sodas. There's also a well-known "secret menu" that includes protein and animal-style options.

In-N-Out Burger currently operates in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon. Currently, the closest In-N-Out location to the Treasure Valley is in South Ogden, Utah.

The city of Meridian has not set a public hearing date for In-N-Out.

