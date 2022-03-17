Flowery Branch's interim police chief named top cop

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey, right, and Cpl. Bret Sweeney meet Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the station in downtown Flowery Branch. Hulsey, who had been interim chief, was promoted to chief on Tuesday, March 15. - photo by Scott Rogers

Chris Hulsey, who served for almost a year as interim Flowery Branch Police Chief, has been promoted to the top job.

Hulsey was named as the new police chief Tuesday, March 15. He had served as the interim chief since the immediate retirement of David Spillers last April.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran with 18 years in law enforcement, Hulsey started with the police department in 2006 after leaving the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, the police department increased its starting pay to $50,212, a roughly 16 percent raise for officers.