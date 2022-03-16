ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

By ALEXANDER WARD
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official...

Justin Wyatt
4d ago

US is turning Ukrainians into cannon fodder to keep Russia from advancing. It's not working. They may win battles, but not the war. Are we going to exhaust all of our Military assistance just to see China take Tiawan? I hope we ban Chinese imports just like we did Russia when it happens. But we all know it will never happen. 2 more years of this administration and we will be purchasing products in Yuan just like Canadians are.

seadogpirate
4d ago

should have sent them these a long time ago. along with the star burst system.

whispering joe & Clifford
4d ago

Weird how much money we spend to protect European borders and not our own. 💩🧠🤡

Comments / 0

