Major delays reported as trucker convoy drives DC highways, police block roads

By 7News Staff
KVAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (7News) – Drivers faced major delays again Wednesday heading into the District due to a demonstration related to a trucker convoy and related police operations. On Wednesday afternoon, at one point traffic was at a standstill on the 14th Street Bridge, so much so some of the truckers were able...

