Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing

By DAVID BAUDER
 4 days ago
Media CNN Cuomo FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo attends the WarnerMedia Upfront at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York. Former prime time anchor Cuomo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, asked an arbitrator to award him $125 million for what he called his ‘unlawful’ firing. Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker fired Cuomo in December, saying he hadn't been aware of the extent the anchor had helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves.

His filing seeking arbitration on Wednesday exposed more ugliness at the network, where Cuomo, CNN chief Jeff Zucker and his top deputy, Allison Gollust, have all been ousted in the past three months.

Zucker fired Cuomo, host of the network's most popular prime time show, in December after a New York Attorney General's report publicly revealed new details about how he helped his brother strategize to fight sexual harassment allegations.

“It should be obvious by now that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother,” said his lawyer, Bryan Freedman. “In fact, as the limited information released from Warner Media's investigation makes clear, CNN's highest-level executives not only knew about Chris' involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor, both through Chris and directly themselves.”

There was no comment Wednesday from a representative for Zucker and Gollust. The spokeswoman, Risa Heller, has denied in the past that Gollust, a former press aide to Gov. Cuomo, offered advice or counsel to the governor while she worked at CNN.

CNN declined comment on the filing.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Chris Cuomo interviewed his big brother on CNN nine times — a temporary lift of the network's policy that Chris Cuomo not participate in stories concerning the governor.

In his filing Wednesday, Chris Cuomo said CNN leadership demanded the interviews even though he and his brother had expressed reservations about them.

He said that Zucker and Gollust tried to strengthen the network's ties to his brother and pushed the New York governor not to appear on other networks. He said they requested the governor hold his daily briefings at a time CNN's ratings needed a boost.

“Network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings,” Freedman said. “When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat.”

Cuomo also dragged two former colleagues into his complaint, saying Don Lemon and Jake Tapper were never disciplined for incidents seen as ethical lapses — Lemon texting Jussie Smollett when the actor was accused of making false allegations of a racist attack, and Tapper allegedly offering advice to a politician.

Networks standards were “a moving target," modified as Zucker and Gollust saw fit, the former “Cuomo Prime Time” host said in the complaint.

With his journalistic integrity “unjustifiably smeared,” Cuomo will find it difficult to find work in his field in the future and seeks damages of $125 million, the complaint said.

Zucker resigned under pressure earlier this year after it was revealed he violated corporate practices by not disclosing his romance with Gollust. She was forced out shortly thereafter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT
#Cnn#Warner Media
WSB Radio

RBG, writs and recusals: Court nomination viewer's guide

WASHINGTON — (AP) — It's become almost commonplace viewing: A woman nominated for the Supreme Court appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Four of the last seven nominees to the high court have been women. But Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated for a seat on the nation's highest court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

What to watch as Jackson's Supreme Court hearings begin

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it's time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

