ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Walmart announces plans to hire 50,000 workers by end of April

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBw3n_0ehFpr1300

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April.

According to CNN, the Arkansas-based supermarket chain – which is the country’s largest retailer – said in a news release that it is seeking associates to fill positions in “stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.”

The news comes months after the U.S. Labor Department reported a record-high 11.4 million job openings in December, followed by 11.3 million the following month, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In September, Walmart increased its minimum hourly pay to $12, according to the Journal. Now, the company’s average hourly rate is $16.40 and is as high as $30 in some markets, according to the news release. The retailer, which employs about 1.6 million people in the U.S., also hired about 18,500 pharmacy workers and 4,500 truck drivers in 2021, the release said.

To learn more about the open positions, visit Walmart’s job search website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
KOEL 950 AM

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
KESQ

IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is announcing plans to hire 10,000 new workers to help reduce a massive backlog that the Biden administration says will make this tax season the most challenging in history. The IRS plan to work down the tens of millions of filings includes speeding up the traditionally slow hiring process, relying more on automated processes and bringing on more contract workers to help with mailroom and paper processing. The agency faces a backlog of around 20 million pieces of correspondence, which is more than 15 times as large as in a normal filing season. And the IRS workforce is the same size it was in 1970.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Cox Media Group#Food Drink#Cnn#Donnamorriswmt#The U S Labor Department#The Wall Street Journal
WSB Radio

Instacart adding ‘fuel surcharge’ in response to rising gas prices

Instacart announced Friday that it would be adding a temporary “fuel surcharge” to all orders as a way to support the shopper community as gas prices continue to rise. The surcharge will amount to an additional 40 cents on customer orders. According to an Instacart news release, “every cent of the new, temporary fuel surcharge will be passed directly onto the shopper.”
TRAFFIC
WSB Radio

Labor foe Schultz returns as Starbucks union effort grows

From the time he bought Starbucks in 1987 to the time he stepped down as chairman in 2018, Howard Schultz consistently — and successfully — fought attempts to unionize Starbucks’ U.S. stores and roasting plants. But Schultz — who was recently named Starbucks’ interim chief executive —...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Select Great Value pancake, waffle mix sold nationwide by Walmart recalled

TUKWILA, Wash. — Continental Mills on Saturday recalled a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix due to the potential presence of foreign material. The affected mix, sold exclusively at Walmart retail stores, carries a universal product code of 078742370828, lot code of KX2063 and “best by” date of Sept. 1, 2023, according to the Tukwila, Washington-based company.
TUKWILA, WA
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
ECONOMY
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
33K+
Followers
59K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy