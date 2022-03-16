ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 4 days ago

By Liora Engel-Smith/VTDigger

The state is moving away from third-party contact tracing as Omicron cases continue to drop in Vermont.

Last spring, the Vermont Department of Health outsourced the bulk of Covid-19 contact tracing to AM Trace, a contractor in Leesburg, Virginia. Vermont has paid the company — now called AM — almost $15 million since then.

But as public health policy shifts to living with Covid rather than eradicating it, Vermont expects to wind down its contract with AM soon, state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said on Tuesday, March 8. There’s no set timeline for the process, Kelso said, but the state expects to take over Covid contact tracing eventually, with the help of nine new hires.

“We can’t absorb all the scope of work back to the health department at this point,” Kelso said.

The news comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised public health departments to move away from contact tracing and investigating every coronavirus case. The new guidelines say the focus should be on prisons, jails, nursing homes and other high-risk settings.

In the early days of the pandemic, identifying every coronavirus exposure was the key to slowing the spread. Every positive case meant several calls to people who may have been exposed. Contact tracers typically maintain regular contact with people in quarantine, offering resources, support and information as needed.

As cases ballooned, health departments struggled to notify people about exposures in time. Vermont faced similar setbacks, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spread in schools and day cares.

The virus is still circulating in the community, but the state’s testing volume has decreased. Earlier this year, the state Dept. of Education said schools can stop contact tracing. At-home testing largely replaced mass testing sites at state clinics.

All that means that fewer coronavirus cases get reported to the state, and the demand for contact tracing is down. AM’s Vermont workforce decreased as a result.

By the end of last week (March 11), the company expected to have just 40 workers dedicated to Vermont contact tracing, according to Kelso. At the height of the pandemic, the state had 200 or more contact tracers on hand, including the AM workers, according to Kelso.

“Going forward, it might be something we turn to again with Covid, but it might not,” she added. “It’s going to depend on how many cases there are, and what’s the clinical picture.”

The post As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermont’s seven-day Covid-19 average hit its lowest point since last fall, one of several indicators that the Omicron variant surge is trending down. Health department Commissioner Mark Levine said the numbers “continue to reinforce the improving picture […] Read More The post Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Mountain Times

Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger   At least 20 Vermont communities have repealed their local mask mandates or allowed them to expire in recent weeks. Only a handful of communities — including Waitsfield, Williston and Winooski — still have mask mandates in […] Read More The post Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger and Polly Mikula When Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools after March 14, a variety of responses flooded through school districts and communities.  Among about 50 […] Read More The post School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’

By Brooke Rubright I am sure that by now you are sick and tired of hearing about how the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Surely, your life has changed, too. Personally, the horrific virus struck mid-way through my junior year […] Read More The post A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Health
Mountain Times

Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic

Schools attempt to fill academic, social and emotional cracks  By Victoria Gaither Who would have ever imagined on March 18, 2020, when Governor Phil Scott ordered all Vermont schools to shut down, that two years later educators would still be […] Read More The post Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers

By Katy Savage Like most business owners, Chris Karr has struggled to find employees in the aftermath of the pandemic. Karr, the owner of six restaurants in Killington, usually employs up to 150 people in the peak season, but when […] Read More The post Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Northeast names new superintendent

By Katy Savage After an initial search for candidates was unsuccessful, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union board found its next superintendent within. Kristin Hubert, who has been the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past three years, […] Read More The post Rutland Northeast names new superintendent appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

American Academy of Pediatrics offers new masking recommendations for families following updated CDC guidance

In the wake of updated Covid-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how communities can approach public health measures to reduce the risk of illness, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offered considerations for families to […] Read More The post American Academy of Pediatrics offers new masking recommendations for families following updated CDC guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contact Tracing#Omicron#Am Trace#Covid
Mountain Times

Paul K. Kraby, 79

Paul Kenneth Kraby of Rutland, 79, passed away peacefully with family in Lakeland, Florida on Dec. 22, 2021. Born in Decorah, Iowa on June 27, 1942 to Kenneth and Katherine Kraby, nee Heaton. Paul is survived by his sons, Jason […] Read More The post Paul K. Kraby, 79 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

State: Ok to go maskless March 14

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok to for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization […] Read More The post State: Ok to go maskless March 14 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights

By Rebecca Dragon, Rebekah Henson, Mary Anna King and Ellie Lane Editor’s note: Dragon of Pownal, Henson of Hartford, King of Quechee, and Lane of Braintree together make up the Vermont Adoptee Rights Working Group, a core partner of the […] Read More The post Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone

By Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, member of the Ways & Means committee Recently the House passed and sent to the Senate groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation to support parents and families. As part of H.510, the new Vermont Child Tax Credit would […] Read More The post A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Mountain Times

The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore

By Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development It’s no secret: Vermont needs more Vermonters. The shortage of residents currently calling Vermont home impacts everything from tax rates and school funding to community infrastructure and […] Read More The post The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls

Covid-19 safety rules and equity initiatives remained broadly popular statewide By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger In the weeks before Town Meeting Day, a surge of anti-mask mandate, anti-“critical race theory” candidates from across Vermont made bids for seats on school boards. But […] Read More The post School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls appeared first on The Mountain Times.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance

By Curt Peterson Local school district boards have been scrambling after the state announced last Thursday, March 3, that new guidelines would stop advising mandatory masking within school buildings after March 14. The new guidelines came out just three days […] Read More The post WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont isn’t as green as you think

By Peter Sterling Vermont’s electric sector is estimated to contribute only 2% of our climate change causing greenhouse gas emissions — seemingly insignificant compared to the whopping 74% of emissions coming from our transportation sector and from the energy we […] Read More The post Vermont isn’t as green as you think appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger Many are higher, some a bit lower, while others stayed flat. That’s what researchers found in a new survey of local police spending proposals facing voters in many communities across Vermont on Town Meeting Day — […] Read More The post Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU-E) in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The […] Read More The post Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermonters without broadband are left out, left behind

Dear Editor, As our current legislative session proceeds to debate bill after bill that impacts every citizen’s life, an unreported threat to democracy has clearly emerged that nobody seems willing to acknowledge: that only the privileged few are consistently heard […] Read More The post Vermonters without broadband are left out, left behind appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
334
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy