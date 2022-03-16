ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 12 hours ago

Schools attempt to fill academic, social and emotional cracks

By Victoria Gaither

Who would have ever imagined on March 18, 2020, when Governor Phil Scott ordered all Vermont schools to shut down, that two years later educators would still be fixing the cracks inside of them — the lingering academic, social and emotional effect of Covid-19.

It was a stressful and scary world to navigate. Mitigation measures including mandatory masks, social distancing, virtual learning, hybrid learning, vaccinations, Covid testing, loss of contact with friends, canceled plans and the uncertainly of what’s next, day to day.

All while parents watched and waited — and tried to help their kids adapt as best they could.

We know Central Vermont students are tough and resilient, but Covid was a monster that didn’t go away. It was all-consuming!

This school year, the majority of kids are back in the classrooms, yet voices from parents and administrators still cautiously approach the future — albeit now with a renewed sense of hope and optimism now that recovery and revitalization are the main focus  aimed at combatting longer-term effects on kids, their parents and educators.

Covid has left Jen Rondinone, mom of three, from Rutland dealing with anxiety.

“One of the bad changes is we all have higher anxiety. My 4-year-old gets stressed now, even when dance is closed for vacation. Her first thought is Covid, then ‘can we do it online?’ It’s confusing for a child that young,” said Rondinone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL6h1_0ehFoWHb00
By the Rondinone family
Evelyn and Lucia play board games, something they did during Covid.

She added, “For my kids, the loss of social activities has been the hardest part of Covid.”

So to minimize the stress and anxiety, she enrolled them in multiple activities hoping if one canceled, another would pick up.

“The biggest challenge has been trying to find the best balance between my girls’ physical and emotional health,” she explained.

Rondinone has three daughters: a 19-year-old (Michelle) who graduated last year from Rutland High School, a 10-year-old (Evelyn) who attends Rutland Intermediate School, and a 4-year-old (Lucia) who is not in school yet.

“As a mom trying to juggle multiple schedules, it was a nightmare. Even with color-coded calendars, it added to the sense of constant inconsistency,” she said, but still she managed.

Also, trying to navigate virtual and hybrid learning was a concern for her and other parents. She wondered if her kids were being left behind because in-person learning is better.

Glenn Scott, a father of a 7th- and 9th- graders in Rutland City School, reported that his kids navigated the transition well. “My children both did well with the virtual learning environment. I think Covid and virtual learning brought to the forefront the idea that some students need close hands-on interaction with the learning environment. But it also demonstrated that some students, due to learning styles, can thrive and blossom in the remote model.”

Scott worries most about the vulnerable and at-risk kids in this community. He wants no kids left behind in the aftermath of Covid. “So many students missed out a great deal. Particularly students with food instability and students in the early developmental years, which are key to future success,” he said. “Some students needed the love, support, and care that teachers provide just in showing up. These were big losses for some kids.”

Principal James Slenker of West Rutland School agreed, adding that the state of Vermont requires each school to put into place programs to help with students’ social and emotional needs.

Slenker, a long-time school administrator, has seen a lot in his career but said his students’ ability to adapt stands out. “The kids are resilient, they have been flexible, their family and community have been flexible,” he said, adding that technology was a tremendous help during the last two years of Covid. “It helps that the younger generation are tech-savvy, and the technology is there to help support what we were doing.”

Helvi Abatiell of Mendon was grateful for a Chromebook she received from Barstow Unified, for her daughter, a 4th-grader, who, despite a tricky start to virtual learning but came out a winner, she said. “Virtual learning was tough getting started, but she picked it up quickly and was able to navigate that platform easier than me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W26SU_0ehFoWHb00
By the Abatiell family
The Abatiell Family of Mendon gather together.

Abatiell (who also has two boys) praised Governor Phil Scott’s efforts in dealing with Covid.

“I love the way Governor Scott navigated this disaster in stride, like a race car, dealing with everything thoughtfully and with purpose. I’m proud of being a Vermonter during Covid.”

Christina Sweet, mother of two, whose youngest attends Christ the King School of Rutland and oldest Rutland Town School, said her girls, Kristen and Jill, had no problem wearing masks but losing socializing with peers was tough.

“This was so hard. We tried to make a point to have face-time chats and phone calls. We also did distant playdates, which was strange but better than not doing anything,” she said. Sweet herself works in the education field.

“The teachers at Christ the King were so amazing at keeping in touch and helping keep their peers in touch. They continued the learning but also kept online fun,” Sweet added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Esygk_0ehFoWHb00
By Christina Sweet
Kristen and Jill Sweet had fun at Lake Bomoseen with “quaranteamed” friends over the summer.

West Rutland School Nurse Sue Brewster reflected on the pandemic over the past two years. “In 2020, everyone was scared to death. People rarely came to my office because people who were sick stayed home — going to see the nurse felt almost like taboo.

“In 2021, while not normal, we ended the online learning period and reunited students with their peers, teachers, and teammates — the joy was palpable!” she continued.

Although she said, winter 2022 did throw the schools a curve ball as the post-holiday Covid surge sidelined kids both in academics and sports.

As a nurse, Brewster is on the front lines and sees many kids of all ages. She summarized: “Students will always have a bright future because they are so adaptable.”

Now schools are focusing in on filling the cracks from the monster of Covid.

That’s the thing about cracks: some are small while others are big, but with enough love and attention, they heal (hopefully). Kids depend on it.

The post Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Teachers are leaving the classroom, but the pandemic is not yet to blame

The pandemic disrupted the daily operations of schools across the country, but is not responsible for teachers leaving the classroom—so far, at least—according to a Texas A&M University expert on teacher success and retention. Nationwide, about 6 percent of teachers and 6 percent of principals left at the...
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4

Staff report In a letter sent to Windsor Central Supervisory Union parents, at 7:54 p.m., March 9, Superintendent Sherry Sousa announced that the district’s elementary schools would move to voluntary mask wearing on Monday, April 4 — three weeks after […] Read More The post WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

Educators, school administrators divided over bill that would let teachers look for other jobs while under contract

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger Under Vermont law, once teachers sign a contract to teach for the upcoming school year, they must honor it. Unless they have “just cause” to leave the job, a teacher who breaks a contract will be barred […] Read More The post Educators, school administrators divided over bill that would let teachers look for other jobs while under contract appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Health
Rutland, VT
Education
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
Mountain Times

State: Ok to go maskless March 14

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok to for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization […] Read More The post State: Ok to go maskless March 14 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU-E) in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The […] Read More The post Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Pittsfield repeals mask mandate

By Brett Yates On Feb. 17, the Pittsfield Select Board rescinded its townwide mask mandate for public spaces. Gov. Phil Scott signed a law in late November to give municipalities the right to require the wearing of facial protection in […] Read More The post Pittsfield repeals mask mandate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont Council on Rural Development names Kim Rupe first development and communications associate

The non-partisan Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) has named Kim Rupe of Poultney as its first development and communications associate, the organization announced Feb. 17. The role will help VCRD share programming and successes, highlight the excellent work and […] Read More The post Vermont Council on Rural Development names Kim Rupe first development and communications associate appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Resiliency#Pandemic#Board Games
Mountain Times

New life into an old program

By Gary Salmon People have always been interested in “big trees.” That is, those that catch our eye and inspire majesty and curiosity in us. The redwoods of California have been the “must see” trees since our country was settled […] Read More The post New life into an old program appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger and Polly Mikula When Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools after March 14, a variety of responses flooded through school districts and communities.  Among about 50 […] Read More The post School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger Many are higher, some a bit lower, while others stayed flat. That’s what researchers found in a new survey of local police spending proposals facing voters in many communities across Vermont on Town Meeting Day — […] Read More The post Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The 74

Principal's View: Creating Schools With the Workplace in Mind

Consider the world students face when they graduate. For many, their choices lead to college, vocational training or manufacturing careers that rely heavily on advanced technologies — from robotics and 3-D printing to equipment powered by artificial intelligence. Two decades from now, their jobs will be even more tech-focused, as workplaces adopt innovations we’ve yet […]
KISSIMMEE, FL
Mountain Times

Vermont Farm & Wilderness receives $50,000 grant

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources awarded Farm & Wilderness, a Plymouth-area summer camp and conservation non-profit, a $50,000 Clean Water Initiative Program grant for planning and permitting the removal and site restoration of Rockefeller Dam in Plymouth. The removal […] Read More The post Vermont Farm & Wilderness receives $50,000 grant appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PLYMOUTH, VT
The 74

7 Ways Schools & Teachers Can Support Students' Mental Health

President Joe Biden recently gave his first State of the Union address, highlighting the urgent need to address the youth mental health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic and providing recommendations for how the various institutions that serve and surround young people can do so. Perhaps the most important of these institutions is the one where […]
MENTAL HEALTH
Mountain Times

First group of Afghan refugees has arrived in Rutland

Staff report The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) Vermont announced in a Facebook post Tuesday, Feb. 15 that the first group of Afghan refugees has arrived in Rutland. “USCRI Vermont is excited about the first group of Afghan […] Read More The post First group of Afghan refugees has arrived in Rutland appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore

By Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development It’s no secret: Vermont needs more Vermonters. The shortage of residents currently calling Vermont home impacts everything from tax rates and school funding to community infrastructure and […] Read More The post The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Select board to invite bees to Pittsfield

By Brett Yates According to the Weybridge-based environmental organization Bee the Change, there are 17 species of bumblebees native to Vermont. Over the last 25 years, seven of them became endangered, and of those, four have now disappeared altogether. “Our […] Read More The post Select board to invite bees to Pittsfield appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont isn’t as green as you think

By Peter Sterling Vermont’s electric sector is estimated to contribute only 2% of our climate change causing greenhouse gas emissions — seemingly insignificant compared to the whopping 74% of emissions coming from our transportation sector and from the energy we […] Read More The post Vermont isn’t as green as you think appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

40 towns to vote on cannabis dispensaries this year

By Katy Savage Woodstock is among 40 towns that will ask voters if they want to allow cannabis dispensaries on Town Meeting Day — it’s unclear if the voter will approve it or not. A survey by Woodstock residents last […] Read More The post 40 towns to vote on cannabis dispensaries this year appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
326
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy