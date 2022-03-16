ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 14 hours ago

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWvZn_0ehFoNaI00
By Erin Petenko/VTDigger
After the CDC revised its formula for assessing Covid risk in communities, advising that it was safe for 70% of the U.S. to unmask, the state followed suit. Towns have been doing the same locally.

At least 20 Vermont communities have repealed their local mask mandates or allowed them to expire in recent weeks.

Only a handful of communities — including Waitsfield, Williston and Winooski — still have mask mandates in effect, although they may not be in effect for much longer.

Waitsfield, for example, planned to discuss the matter at its Select Board meeting March 14.

The state law that allowed municipalities to set their own mask mandates also expires at the end of April, meaning that after that municipal officials may not be able to set mask mandates even if they want to.

Gov. Phil Scott coordinated with lawmakers to pass a bill in November that enabled local communities to set mask mandates after Scott had blocked Brattleboro’s attempt to adopt a mandate on its own. At the time, the state was experiencing a surge in Covid cases from the Delta variant and Scott issued a statewide mask recommendation, rather than a mandate (as Vermont was no longer in a state of emergency), for indoor public spaces, including schools.

But now, with Covid cases and hospitalizations declining, the state announced on March 3 that it would end its mask recommendation on March 14.

Pittsfield repealed its mask mandate on Feb. 17 and Killington Resort ended its mask mandate on Feb. 12. Rutland town and Woodstock both ended their mask requirements on Feb. 28.

Brattleboro had planned to repealed its local mask mandate the second week of March, even before the state’s announcement.

Some communities, such as Burlington, have not specifically repealed their mask mandate but instead allowed it to expire, since the law required it to be renewed each month.

At a Montpelier City Council meeting on March 9, one council member brought up the option of allowing the existing mandate to expire on March 11. But the council opted to repeal the mandate effective immediately, citing support from the business community for ending the rule as soon as possible.

Councilor Conor Casey said the state “shirked its responsibility” in November by not passing a statewide mask order, so Montpelier city was forced to step up.

But he believes it’s best now to listen to the community and acknowledge that retail workers in the city are spending too much time enforcing the order. He said repealing it now would foster trust in the public.

“I’m voting to end it, not because I don’t believe in mask mandates, but because I do,”
he said.

One councilor, Lauren Hierl, said she’d like to keep mandates “in the toolbox” to use again if Covid cases rise, although state law currently would not permit Montpelier to do so.

“We’ve been trying to follow the science,” including information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “as best we can,” Hierl said, and the CDC currently places Montpelier in the “medium” risk category that does not require masking.

As of Thursday, March 10, the CDC reported that only Rutland county was “high” risk for Covid-19 in Vermont, and the rest of the state was “low” to “medium” risk.

Tiffany Tan/VTDigger contributed to this story.

The post Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing

By Liora Engel-Smith/VTDigger The state is moving away from third-party contact tracing as Omicron cases continue to drop in Vermont.  Last spring, the Vermont Department of Health outsourced the bulk of Covid-19 contact tracing to AM Trace, a contractor in Leesburg, […] Read More The post As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermont’s seven-day Covid-19 average hit its lowest point since last fall, one of several indicators that the Omicron variant surge is trending down. Health department Commissioner Mark Levine said the numbers “continue to reinforce the improving picture […] Read More The post Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger and Polly Mikula When Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools after March 14, a variety of responses flooded through school districts and communities.  Among about 50 […] Read More The post School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic

Schools attempt to fill academic, social and emotional cracks  By Victoria Gaither Who would have ever imagined on March 18, 2020, when Governor Phil Scott ordered all Vermont schools to shut down, that two years later educators would still be […] Read More The post Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Health
City
Montpelier, VT
City
Williston, VT
City
Waitsfield, VT
Rutland, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Health
City
Pittsfield, VT
City
Winooski, VT
City
Brattleboro, VT
Mountain Times

Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers

By Katy Savage Like most business owners, Chris Karr has struggled to find employees in the aftermath of the pandemic. Karr, the owner of six restaurants in Killington, usually employs up to 150 people in the peak season, but when […] Read More The post Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Northeast names new superintendent

By Katy Savage After an initial search for candidates was unsuccessful, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union board found its next superintendent within. Kristin Hubert, who has been the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past three years, […] Read More The post Rutland Northeast names new superintendent appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Gymnastics state championships comes to Rutland

The 2021-2022 season is proving to be a first for the city of Rutland and the sport of gymnastics. On March 19 and 20, the Rutland Community Center will host almost 300 gymnasts in the Vermont Gymnastics State Championships. After […] Read More The post Gymnastics state championships comes to Rutland appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Paul K. Kraby, 79

Paul Kenneth Kraby of Rutland, 79, passed away peacefully with family in Lakeland, Florida on Dec. 22, 2021. Born in Decorah, Iowa on June 27, 1942 to Kenneth and Katherine Kraby, nee Heaton. Paul is survived by his sons, Jason […] Read More The post Paul K. Kraby, 79 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Casey
Mountain Times

The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore

By Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development It’s no secret: Vermont needs more Vermonters. The shortage of residents currently calling Vermont home impacts everything from tax rates and school funding to community infrastructure and […] Read More The post The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights

By Rebecca Dragon, Rebekah Henson, Mary Anna King and Ellie Lane Editor’s note: Dragon of Pownal, Henson of Hartford, King of Quechee, and Lane of Braintree together make up the Vermont Adoptee Rights Working Group, a core partner of the […] Read More The post Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone

By Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, member of the Ways & Means committee Recently the House passed and sent to the Senate groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation to support parents and families. As part of H.510, the new Vermont Child Tax Credit would […] Read More The post A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

State: Starting March 14 it’s ok to go maskless

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization rate […] Read More The post State: Starting March 14 it’s ok to go maskless appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#City Council#Mandates#Cdc#Covid#Select Board
Mountain Times

School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls

Covid-19 safety rules and equity initiatives remained broadly popular statewide By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger In the weeks before Town Meeting Day, a surge of anti-mask mandate, anti-“critical race theory” candidates from across Vermont made bids for seats on school boards. But […] Read More The post School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls appeared first on The Mountain Times.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance

By Curt Peterson Local school district boards have been scrambling after the state announced last Thursday, March 3, that new guidelines would stop advising mandatory masking within school buildings after March 14. The new guidelines came out just three days […] Read More The post WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center

Gov. Phil Scott kicked off the 2022 Vermont Maple Season by tapping the unofficial “first” maple tree at the University of Vermont Proctor Maple Research Center (PMRC) in Underhill March 7. While Vermont’s maple industry is celebrated for its world-renowned […] Read More The post Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Woodstock’s 1% option sales tax headed for recount

By Katy Savage Woodstock’s 1% option tax is heading for a recount. The option tax, which would add 1% to the state’s 6% sales tax locally, failed 426-417 on Town Meeting Day, March 1. Woodstock Town Clerk Charles Degener said […] Read More The post Woodstock’s 1% option sales tax headed for recount appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Mountain Times

Pittsfield committee to rank projects for ARPA funding

By Brett Yates The Pittsfield Rescue Plan Committee will hold its first meeting on March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, with additional virtual access via Microsoft Teams, the Select Board determined on Thursday, March 3. Pittsfield will […] Read More The post Pittsfield committee to rank projects for ARPA funding appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4

Staff report In a letter sent to Windsor Central Supervisory Union parents, at 7:54 p.m., March 9, Superintendent Sherry Sousa announced that the district’s elementary schools would move to voluntary mask wearing on Monday, April 4 — three weeks after […] Read More The post WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
Mountain Times

Voters unexpectedly defeat Otter Valley school district budget, 522-462

By Angelo Lynn/Addison County Independent In a surprise outcome, the Otter Valley Unified Union School District budget was defeated, 522-462, by voters in the Brandon-area district on Town Meeting Day, March 1. The district’s proposed budget presented a 7.8% jump […] Read More The post Voters unexpectedly defeat Otter Valley school district budget, 522-462 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BRANDON, VT
Mountain Times

Tallies are in for Rutland school board after recount

By Katy Savage After a recount, Rutland City finally has new School Board members. The ballots were recounted Sunday, March 6 after a very tight race. Ten candidates battled for four open seats, with the third, fourth and fifth candidates […] Read More The post Tallies are in for Rutland school board after recount appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
326
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy