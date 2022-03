Everyone loves seeing those videos of a cat that adopts a puppy or a dog that adopts a duck, but what about a tortoise that adopts a goat?. A tortoise named Uncle Ike recently went viral after his owner James, or @junglejim2020, posted a video of Ike watching over an adorable little baby goat. According to the video, the baby was just born that day and Ike’s instincts took over and told him that he needs to protect the new baby. The baby even seems to understand that Ike is there to help as she lays down and lets Ike watch over her.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO