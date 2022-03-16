ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

American Academy of Pediatrics offers new masking recommendations for families following updated CDC guidance

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 12 hours ago

In the wake of updated Covid-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how communities can approach public health measures to reduce the risk of illness, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offered considerations for families to inform their decisions in a news release, March 1.

CDC’s updated recommendations allow communities to relax risk mitigation measures like masking when all three of the following conditions are met: low Covid-19 transmission rates, low hospital admission rates, and adequate hospital capacity. Communities with high levels of immunization also have more protections that make masks less critical, though many children and individuals lack this protection.

“While CDC’s new approach is reasonable, pediatricians urge state and local policymakers need to keep in mind the unique needs of children when considering Covid-19 mitigation measures. For some children—including those too young to be immunized and many with special health care needs—masking will still be an important layer of protection for a while longer,” said AAP president Moira Szilagyi, MD, PhD, FAAP.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is an organization of 67,000 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists and pediatric surgical specialists dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

“We encourage each family to make a plan that works best for them, while also modeling empathy and discouraging bullying of any child who chooses to mask to protect themselves and their family even when not required to do so,” said Szilagyi.

AAP advises families to consider the following factors in making this decision:

  • If their child is between ages 2-5 and currently ineligible for Covid-19 vaccine
  • If their child is immunocompromised and may not have a protective immune response to the Covid-19 vaccine, or is at high risk for severe Covid-19 illness
  • If their child is not immunized
  • If other members of their family are at higher risk of severe disease or are not immunized
  • If they live in a community with “high” Covid-19 transmission

These factors may lead adults and children to continue wearing face masks in public indoor settings, including schools, even if not required. According to the AAP, children, adolescents, and teachers who choose to continue wearing face masks in school settings should be supported in their decision to do so.

CDC’s guidance calls for public health decision-making on masks based on local conditions. Based on CDC’s new guidance, universal mask policies are still necessary in many parts of the country. In addition, localities will need flexibility to reinstitute masking as local situations warrant. Policies that serve as impediments to this local decision-making are inappropriate and should be eliminated.

“The toll of the pandemic has not been felt equally across racial or economic lines, and we must acknowledge these inequities as we help families navigate the right choices to keep themselves and their children safe and healthy,” said Dr. Szilagyi. “Families of children with special health care needs may also now be forced to stay home from school or other activities if universal masking goes away. One of the best ways to protect our communities is to encourage everyone ages five and older to get vaccinated.”

The AAP strongly recommends that all individuals ages 5 years and older receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Additional layered prevention strategies such as testing, ventilation measures, and masking can also create a cocooning effect that offers protection for children too young to be vaccinated or who have health conditions, such as immune-compromising or lung conditions, that are more likely to result in severe disease from Covid-19 infection.

“While we are disappointed by new data that may suggest waning efficacy of the vaccine in preventing mild infection with the Omicron variant in children ages 5 to 11, the vaccine is effective in protecting children from severe illness and hospitalization, and pediatricians still recommend every eligible child receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Szilagyi.

For more information, visit: aap.org .

The post American Academy of Pediatrics offers new masking recommendations for families following updated CDC guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
TheAtlantaVoice

Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼

SciCheck Digest As of early December, unvaccinated adults were about 97 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had received boosters, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. But a Twitter user falsely implied that the death rate for the unvaccinated included people who had only one or […] The post Latest CDC Data: Unvaccinated Adults 97 Times More Likely to Die from COVID-19 Than Boosted Adults￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Child Health#Immunization#Faap
CNET

Here's How Long Your COVID Vaccine Booster Provides Protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID vaccines demonstrate decreased protection over time, global health officials are considering a second booster shot for the general population. The US Food and Drug Administration is potentially preparing to authorize a fourth vaccine dose in fall 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medical Daily

Natural Immunity vs. COVID Vaccine: Which Provides Better Immunity?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has always emphasized the need to be fully vaccinated to achieve the best protection against the novel coronavirus. But a growing number of studies have shed light on natural immunity as another path to optimum protection in this time of COVID. Fully...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Valley News

8,817 COVID vaccine injuries reported to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention among kids 5 to 11, as study shows Pfizer vaccine only 12% effective in that age group

Megan RedshawChildren’s Health FundThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing a total of 1,151,450 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.The data included a total of 24,827 reports of deaths, an increase of 425 over the previous week and 200,331 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period, up 4,128 compared with the previous week.Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 774,373 adverse events, including 11,312 deaths and 74,257 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

CDC adds 4 destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added four destinations to the highest level of its COVID-19 travel advisories on Tuesday. Bhutan, Brunei, Iran and Malaysia were updated to "Level 4" locations, with "very high" levels of coronavirus risk reported. A country or territory is marked as "Level 4...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Pfizer's COVID vaccine is just 12% effective in preventing Omicron infection in children aged five to 11, new study reveals - so why ARE health officials pushing parents to get their kids shots?

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has done little to protect inoculated five- to 11- year-olds from infection, data revealed by New York state officials on Monday shows. Researchers at the New York State Department Health gauged infection rates of minors who have had the Pfizer jab made available to them. Children were split into two age groups, one of children five to 11 and the other for children 12 to 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Register

Fourth COVID vaccine doses in CT? Not yet, experts say

While it remains an open question if adults in Connecticut will be eligible to get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster, experts say a decision is not likely imminent. The decision, which will weigh a variety of factors, may be based on a goal to have COVID vaccines become a regular occurrence, like they are with vaccines against influenza, according to one expert.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC12

Virginia’s health commissioner reflects on updated CDC mask guidance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, so the CDC and Virginia Department of Health say it’s time to update mitigation strategies. Last week, the CDC announced changes to their masking guidelines, and VDH said it was time to move on from the previous guidance. “They...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
326
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy