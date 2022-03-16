ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 13 hours ago

By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger and Polly Mikula

When Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state would no longer recommend that students wear masks in schools after March 14, a variety of responses flooded through school districts and communities.

Among about 50 superintendents, more than a dozen said their districts and supervisory unions have already made masking optional, or had already planned to do so.

“I feel good about (March) 14th,” said David Young, superintendent of the South Burlington School District, which plans to lift its mandate by that date. “I think the important piece here is, it’s mask-optional, right? We aren’t telling people they can’t wear a mask.”

School in Barre and St. Johnsbury districts had already announced plans to make masks optional on March 7.

Those school districts that were more wary of the governor’s guidance, took more time to decided whether to follow the recommendations immediately.

Brian Hill, interim superintendent of the Mill River Union school district, expressed some reservations about the new guidance.

“We need (to) take steps to move from pandemic to endemic, and the numbers suggest that the timing for one of those steps is near — but it is hard to not be conflicted about that timing and if it is the right step when experts are conflicted,” Hill wrote in an email. “We’re trying to take it all in stride and help all of our folks feel valued, no matter which side of the masking debate they lean toward.”

Windsor Central Superintendent Sherry Sousa announced that the district’s elementary schools would move to voluntary mask wearing on Monday, April 4. Woodstock Middle School and High School moved to voluntary on Feb. 28 as they had hit the prior 80% vaccination threshold.

“I feel that I also need to hear my families who are fearful of the loss of this Covid response strategy. Whether they have young children at home or vulnerable family members, there is much anxiety around this decision,” she wrote in a letter to district families. “Mask wearing at all WCSU schools will be voluntary on April 4. We will then trade one strategy for another — mask wearing for fresh air. By early April, we can open our windows and be outside more. Waiting until that date also provides families with the time they need to make the shift if they wish, prepare their child(ren) for voluntary mask wearing, and allows one week prior to vacation for this new reality,” Sousa wrote. April break at WCSD is April 11-15.

“If at any time, our district is faced with high case counts and the department of health recommends a return to mask wearing, then I will put the mask mandate back into place,” Sousa added. “We will continue to foster an inclusive environment for all students and staff so that regardless of the decision to wear a face mask or not, all will feel accepted,” she assured parents.

The state’s new guidance comes two weeks after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its recommendations for masking indoors. The federal agency recommends that masks be worn indoors (including in schools) only in counties assessed at “high” risk based on hospital numbers, capacity and cases.

Vermont, however, is recommending that masks be made optional statewide — including all counties regardless of CDC assessment and schools. As of March 10, the CDC had assessed only Rutland County (out of Vermont’s 14 counties total) as “high” risks.

The state is following a nationwide trend of lifting mask mandates in schools — a process that has drawn criticism from some public health experts, who see the trend as politically motivated and unscientific.

“Data, not dates or politics, should guide Vermont’s school Covid-19 policy choices,” Anne Sosin, a policy fellow of health equity at Dartmouth College, wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

Agency of Education spokesperson Ted Fisher countered, “Conditions have reached the point where special protections in schools are no longer needed, and there is a lot of interest in ending mandates on things like masking, which have posed challenges for some students during the pandemic,” he said.

The post School district’s respond to new guidance, many are ready to ditch masks, mandates appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger   At least 20 Vermont communities have repealed their local mask mandates or allowed them to expire in recent weeks. Only a handful of communities — including Waitsfield, Williston and Winooski — still have mask mandates in […] Read More The post Most towns with mask mandates now choosing to end them appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing

By Liora Engel-Smith/VTDigger The state is moving away from third-party contact tracing as Omicron cases continue to drop in Vermont.  Last spring, the Vermont Department of Health outsourced the bulk of Covid-19 contact tracing to AM Trace, a contractor in Leesburg, […] Read More The post As cases decline, Vermont to end pricey contact tracing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic

Schools attempt to fill academic, social and emotional cracks  By Victoria Gaither Who would have ever imagined on March 18, 2020, when Governor Phil Scott ordered all Vermont schools to shut down, that two years later educators would still be […] Read More The post Student resiliency: Recovering from a two-year pandemic appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase

By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermont’s seven-day Covid-19 average hit its lowest point since last fall, one of several indicators that the Omicron variant surge is trending down. Health department Commissioner Mark Levine said the numbers “continue to reinforce the improving picture […] Read More The post Vermont plans policy for Covid’s endemic phase appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Local
Vermont Health
Mountain Times

Rutland Northeast names new superintendent

By Katy Savage After an initial search for candidates was unsuccessful, the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union board found its next superintendent within. Kristin Hubert, who has been the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the past three years, […] Read More The post Rutland Northeast names new superintendent appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’

By Brooke Rubright I am sure that by now you are sick and tired of hearing about how the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Surely, your life has changed, too. Personally, the horrific virus struck mid-way through my junior year […] Read More The post A young professional’s perspective on her ‘new normal’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
CASTLETON, VT
Mountain Times

Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers

By Katy Savage Like most business owners, Chris Karr has struggled to find employees in the aftermath of the pandemic. Karr, the owner of six restaurants in Killington, usually employs up to 150 people in the peak season, but when […] Read More The post Businesses offer housing incentives to attract workers appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

State: Ok to go maskless March 14

Vermont drops guidance for masking indoors, at school By Polly Mikula Starting Monday, March 14, it’s ok to for everyone to unmask in public, including indoors and in K-12 schools, the state announced Thursday, March 3. “As our statewide hospitalization […] Read More The post State: Ok to go maskless March 14 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cdc#High School#The Mill River Union
Mountain Times

WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance

By Curt Peterson Local school district boards have been scrambling after the state announced last Thursday, March 3, that new guidelines would stop advising mandatory masking within school buildings after March 14. The new guidelines came out just three days […] Read More The post WCSU Board mixed on new voluntary masking guidance appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls

Covid-19 safety rules and equity initiatives remained broadly popular statewide By Peter D’Auria/VTDigger In the weeks before Town Meeting Day, a surge of anti-mask mandate, anti-“critical race theory” candidates from across Vermont made bids for seats on school boards. But […] Read More The post School board candidates against critical race theory flounder at the polls appeared first on The Mountain Times.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights

By Rebecca Dragon, Rebekah Henson, Mary Anna King and Ellie Lane Editor’s note: Dragon of Pownal, Henson of Hartford, King of Quechee, and Lane of Braintree together make up the Vermont Adoptee Rights Working Group, a core partner of the […] Read More The post Adopted Vermonters deserve equal rights appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4

Staff report In a letter sent to Windsor Central Supervisory Union parents, at 7:54 p.m., March 9, Superintendent Sherry Sousa announced that the district’s elementary schools would move to voluntary mask wearing on Monday, April 4 — three weeks after […] Read More The post WCSU: Masks voluntary starting April 4 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mountain Times

A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone

By Rep. David Durfee, D-Shaftsbury, member of the Ways & Means committee Recently the House passed and sent to the Senate groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation to support parents and families. As part of H.510, the new Vermont Child Tax Credit would […] Read More The post A tax break for Vermont families that benefits everyone appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore

By Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development It’s no secret: Vermont needs more Vermonters. The shortage of residents currently calling Vermont home impacts everything from tax rates and school funding to community infrastructure and […] Read More The post The race to attract new Vermonters is too important to ignore appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center

Gov. Phil Scott kicked off the 2022 Vermont Maple Season by tapping the unofficial “first” maple tree at the University of Vermont Proctor Maple Research Center (PMRC) in Underhill March 7. While Vermont’s maple industry is celebrated for its world-renowned […] Read More The post Governor celebrated maple season and 75th anniversary at Proctor Maple Research Center appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Pittsfield committee to rank projects for ARPA funding

By Brett Yates The Pittsfield Rescue Plan Committee will hold its first meeting on March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, with additional virtual access via Microsoft Teams, the Select Board determined on Thursday, March 3. Pittsfield will […] Read More The post Pittsfield committee to rank projects for ARPA funding appeared first on The Mountain Times.
PITTSFIELD, VT
Mountain Times

Woodstock’s 1% option sales tax headed for recount

By Katy Savage Woodstock’s 1% option tax is heading for a recount. The option tax, which would add 1% to the state’s 6% sales tax locally, failed 426-417 on Town Meeting Day, March 1. Woodstock Town Clerk Charles Degener said […] Read More The post Woodstock’s 1% option sales tax headed for recount appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WOODSTOCK, VT
Mountain Times

Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger Many are higher, some a bit lower, while others stayed flat. That’s what researchers found in a new survey of local police spending proposals facing voters in many communities across Vermont on Town Meeting Day — […] Read More The post Study shows more police budgets rising than falling in Vermont appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

New life into an old program

By Gary Salmon People have always been interested in “big trees.” That is, those that catch our eye and inspire majesty and curiosity in us. The redwoods of California have been the “must see” trees since our country was settled […] Read More The post New life into an old program appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Dept. has proposed issuing 100 moose hunting permits in Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU-E) in the northeastern corner of the state in order to reduce the impact of winter ticks on the moose population. The […] Read More The post Additional moose hunting permits proposed to improve moose health appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
326
Followers
471
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy