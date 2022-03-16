ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpected business trends, like microweddings, will they continue?

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 4 days ago

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. People from all walks of life have had to confront the pandemic and the changes it wrought, and many of those changes could have some staying power.

Wedding industry experts note that one of the more noticeable and potentially long-lasting effects of the pandemic has been the rise of microweddings. The 2020 Real Weddings Study found that 58% of couples who planned to get married in 2020 ended up reducing their guest list by a significant percentage.

The average reduction was 41%, and some suspect small ceremonies may be the new normal in the years ahead.

Microweddings

Microweddings are not necessarily new, however, microweddings could be an emerging trend, and cost may have a lot to do with that. The Wedding Planner Institute notes that microweddings cost anywhere from $1,600 to $10,000, though the group notes that most microweddings fall somewhere in the middle of that range. A 2020 survey from TD Ameritrade found that 47% of respondents felt that cost of living was the biggest threat to their financial security and long-term investments. Engaged couples confronting the well-documented post-pandemic increase in cost of living, including an unprecedented rise in housing costs, could see expensive weddings as luxuries they simply can’t afford. Microweddings could be viewed as a cost-effective way to share their big day with their closest friends and family members.

The WPI has urged wedding planners to offer microwedding packages in an effort to capitalize on this emerging trend. Data from The Wedding Report indicated that the total number of weddings rose to 2.77 million in 2021, an increase of roughly 650,000 over the yearly average. Even if only a fraction of couples who tie the knot in 2022 opt for a microwedding, a preexisting microwedding package can help wedding planners secure their business.

Couples who opt for microweddings may do so to save money, but also to avoid the effort and save the time required to plan more lavish affairs.  Such couples may be especially excited to work with wedding planners who can plan their weddings regardless of how small the affair may be.

What goes into a microwedding

Nothing should be off the table when planning a microwedding. The fewer the people who will be there, the more freedom planners and couples may have. The WPI notes that microweddings afford planners and couples the chance to get personal in more unique ways.

Planners can focus on small details and allow couples to make their ceremonies and receptions as personal as they would like. Couples who prefer microweddings tend to emphasize minimalism, so keeping things simple is something to keep in mind when planning microweddings.

Microweddings are an emerging trend that make for a realistic option for couples and the people they hire to help them plan their big day.  The trend is likely to last, too..

The post Unexpected business trends, like microweddings, will they continue? appeared first on The Mountain Times .

