Deepfake Footage Purports To Show Ukrainian President Capitulating

By James Pearson, Natalia Zinets
International Business Times
 12 hours ago

A poorly edited video purporting to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly capitulating to Russian demands drew widespread ridicule on Wednesday, but experts said it could be a harbinger of more sophisticated deceptions to come. The video appeared to show an ashen-faced Zelenskiy speaking from the presidential lectern and...

