If you’re a music fan and you need a shot of goodwill and positivity, Light of Day is your festival. Light of Day was created 20 years ago when music industry veteran Bob Benjamin at his 40th birthday revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In the true form on that November night, New Jersey musicians and others in the industry along with those in the local New Jersey community stepped up. The Light of Day organizers which are led by music promoter Tony Pallagrosi and musician Joe D’Urso worked hard and added ALS (Lou Gherig’s disease) and PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) to also receive the benefits of the efforts made by musicians along with assistance from the New Jersey music community.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO