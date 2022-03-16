ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

4-star Michigan commit says Gators are still in the picture following visit

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pE4f_0ehFjK7A00

Four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson may be committed to the University of Michigan, but that isn’t stopping Billy Napier and the Florida Gators from trying to keep the Tallahassee recruit to stay in-state.

Wilson was one of the many recruits that visited the Swamp on Tuesday, March 15, and he came away impressed with the new staff and academic facilities, according to 247Sports. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman, defensive analyst Jamar Chaney and Napier were the main coaches involved in Wilson’s visit, but he spent time with most of the staff while on campus.

“When they were introducing themselves, it made me feel like they were genuine,” Wilson said. “(Their message) was they really don’t want me to go all the way to Michigan to play ball.”

After the Wolverines lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Baltimore Ravens, Wilson decided to take a look at his other options. He remains firm in his commitment to Michigan right now but says that Florida and Georgia are best positioned to land him if something changes.

“They are in the picture as of now,” he said. “If I was to de-commit from Michigan, or if anything happened with Michigan, they would definitely be in the race.”

A June visit to Ann Arbor should provide some clarity on Wilson’s position with UM. He’s since talked to the Wolverines’ new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, and been reassured that the scheme won’t be changing enough to affect his role on the team.

At Florida, Wilson knows that he would have a good chance to play early as Florida lacks a dominant third-down linebacker with enough versatility to be thrown anywhere on the field. He got a chance to see where he’d fit in with the defense as he sat in on a linebackers meeting before practice.

Napier has focused on in-state recruits early in the cycle. Wilson is one of the best in Florida. He’s ranked No. 13 in the state on the 247Sports composite and No. 68 overall. Stealing a top 100 recruit from a program that just made the College Football Playoff would be a very good look for the new staff.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
TODAY.com

Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game

Cassidy Cerny and Nathan Paris, cheerleaders for Indiana University, join TODAY to talk about how they saved the big game between their school and St. Marys after the basketball got stuck behind the backboard. “For us to be doing something that gets that kind of reaction is kind of a once in a lifetime thing,” said Paris.March 18, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida QB Emory Jones transferring after 2 spring practices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Emory Jones is leaving Florida after just two days of spring practice. Jones announced Saturday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, an about-face for a fifth-year senior who said earlier this week he wanted to give new coach Billy Napier and his staff a chance.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Miami Herald

Georgia football star shot multiple times while working out in a park, police say

A University of Georgia football signee was shot while working out in a park, police told news outlets, and he wasn’t the only victim. The shooting happened Feb. 21 around 6:30 p.m. at Seaboard Side Park in Fitzgerald, Georgia, police told WALB. Linebacker E.J. Lightsey was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, WALB reported, and was in fair condition. A second victim, a 37-year-old man, is in critical condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ravens#American Football#The Florida Gators#Wolverines
Joe Mertens

A popular chicken restaurant has opened in Georgia this week

This past week, on February 23rd, a popular chicken restaurant opened up in Thomasville, GA. The restaurant is called Guthrie's and its menu is based around chicken fingers. "Our first chicken finger only restaurant was established in Auburn, Alabama in 1982. We are considered to be the pioneers of the fried chicken finger only restaurants. This new concept laid the foundation for a new market in the chicken segment of the restaurant industry," their website says.
THOMASVILLE, GA
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 46

Former UGA football player arrested in connection to Elijah Wood murder

Atlanta billboard calling on officers to join Louisville PD raises eyebrows. A billboard attempting to lure more people to the Louisville Metro Police Department is raising some eyebrows after being posted in Downtown Atlanta. Updated: 6 hours ago. Atlanta Police are have launched a homicide investigation after a man was...
ATLANTA, GA
WPTV

Gators hire Todd Golden as next basketball coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Gators have a new men's basketball coach. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Friday that Todd Golden has been hired. Golden, 36, comes to Florida after three seasons at San Francisco, where he led the Dons to a 57-36 record, including a 24-10 campaign WHAT that culminated with the school's first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

No. 2 Auburn Upset By No. 10 Miami in Second Round

After putting together one of its most successful regular-season teams in program history, two-seeded Auburn gets upset in just the second round of the 2022 NCAA March Madness tournament by ten-seed Miami, 79-61. The Tigers finished the high expectation-ridden 2021-2022 season 28-6 overall with a conference-leading 15-3 record against SEC...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy