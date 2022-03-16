CW Prize Party with Disney on Ice

SAN DIEGO — Whether you are Ray Charles or Aretha Franklin, every artist shares one thing in common; they all started somewhere. The mission of a non-profit organization in Kearny Mesa is helping young talent to share their voice. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the School for Creative Careers. That is where we found Kahlil Nash and his band in a professional studio recording for free. A few doors down, the artist known as 30 Foez was doing the same. I asked her much she was paying for the recording session. "Nothing actually. Not one dime," said 30 Foez.

