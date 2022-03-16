ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CW Prize Party with Disney on Ice

CBS 8
CBS 8
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

THE CW PRIZE PARTY is giving away four (4) Grand Prize packages each featuring a “family four-pack” of tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends at Pechanga Arena on Thursday, April 28, 2022...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

CBS 8 Mornings with Disney on Ice

CBS 8 Mornings is giving away four (4) Grand Prize packages each featuring a “family four-pack” of tickets to see Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends at Pechanga Arena on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7pm. The contest ends at 11:59pm Thursday, April 14, 2022. ENTER CONTEST...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

A wide sandy beach is the perfect canvas for a San Diego artist

SAN DIEGO — The negative tides on the beaches of San Diego make for some great walks, but if you're an artist a big, wide beach can turn into a pallet that would amaze you. "I'm inspired by the low tide and the expansive space, and a simple tool," said Sharon Belknap whose tool is a rake and each creation begins with a circle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'La Recua' to be screened at SD Latino Film Festival

BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, Mexico — The San Diego Latino Film Festival kicks-off its 29th annual showcase with 200 films, food, art and music. It's a chance to get a closer look into films that are sometimes told by Latinos while also featuring Latino actors and actresses. Following a two...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Tiny homes take over Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — The Tiny Fest expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds showcased tiny homes all weekend long. CBS 8 took a tour of the festival to see the different kinds of tiny homes on display. “The popularity of tiny houses just keeps growing and growing,” said Renee...
DEL MAR, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
San Diego County, CA
CBS 8

New 'Digital Gym Cinema' under construction in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — As the 29th annual San Diego Latino Film Festival begins, organizers are already looking ahead to the future, with a brand new theater. The Digital Gym Cinema moved out of its space in North Park, and will now be live inside a new, state-of-the-art building, bringing independent and foreign films to downtown.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney On Ice#The Cw#Toy Story#Cw Prize Party#The Cw Prize Party#Arv#Friends
CBS 8

Paul McCartney microphone inspires young talent to share their voice

SAN DIEGO — Whether you are Ray Charles or Aretha Franklin, every artist shares one thing in common; they all started somewhere. The mission of a non-profit organization in Kearny Mesa is helping young talent to share their voice. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the School for Creative Careers. That is where we found Kahlil Nash and his band in a professional studio recording for free. A few doors down, the artist known as 30 Foez was doing the same. I asked her much she was paying for the recording session. "Nothing actually. Not one dime," said 30 Foez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy