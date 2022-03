ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pitkin County Courthouse will be closed on Thursday and Friday as they relocate all court services. The move is happening during courthouse remodeling and upgrades. On Monday, March 14, those services will continue at the City of Aspen Armory Building. The 9th Judicial District Courts and Services will also be temporarily moved to the Armory Building for the next several months.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO