Sweeney Caps Off Season With Multiple Honors

Middlebury caps off undefeated season with national championship after defeating Gustavus Adolphus 3-2 on Saturday evening at Kenyon Arena. The Panthers are the first program in Women’s Hockey Division III history to go undefeated in the season and win a national championship.
After beating Walsh in the Sweet 16 last weekend, Grand Valley Women's basketball is now playing in the Elite 8. This is just the fourth time in program history that the Lakers have made it this far in the NCAA DII tournament.
Over 150 fans were at DeVos Fieldhouse on Sunday to welcome home the Hope Women's basketball team who won the DIII National Championship on Saturday. The Dutch beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 to earn the third title in program history.
An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The clunker that ended Auburn basketball's 2021-22 season featured disastrous shooting in the second half: 9-for-38 from the field and 3-for-16 from outside the arc.
Most notably, the Tigers (28-6) didn't involve their likely lottery pick down the stretch of a 79-61 NCAA Tournament loss to Miami.
Starting at the 14:30 mark, Auburn...
Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run, beating Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-76 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet last tussle.
Double-digit seeds are leaving their mark on the first weekend of the women's NCAA Tournament and bouncing some of the top players and teams in the country, including Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith. Creighton and South Dakota continued the run of upsets as the two No. 10 seeds...
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
CBS and the NCAA Tournament are facing some criticism for showing the crying girlfriend of an Ohio State men’s basketball player in the stands. The girlfriend of Ohio State forward Kyle Young was seen crying in the stands late in Sunday afternoon’s second round NCAA Tournament game. Young,...
Comments / 0