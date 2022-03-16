Biodiesel, renewable diesel fueling new markets for soybean farmers

Rising diesel prices are likely to have an ongoing effect on the spot market. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what to expect before getting into the latest numbers and trends. Rising diesel prices are likely to have an ongoing effect on the spot market. Stephen Petit of DAT tells us what to expect before getting into the latest numbers and trends. Also, when it comes to technology, truckers for the most part focus on what makes the truck go – engine, drive train, tires and so on. Past that, it was through the muffler and out the stack. But that’s not so anymore – and after-treatment is now a big deal. And the FMCSA has dropped two proposals related to people applying for their CDLs. And OOIDA supports both actions.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO