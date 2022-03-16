ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Bobby Wheat, Photographer Who Achieved The Dream

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Wheat gave up his steady job to pursue his passion of photography. He embodies the “Do What...

musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro
Popculture

'1,000-lb Best Friends': Meghan Overcomes Her Anxiety to Achieve a Lifetime Dream in Exclusive Sneak Peek

1,000-lb Best Friends star Meghan is leaning on besties Vannessa and Tina as she tries to overcome her anxiety and live her dream of visiting the ocean for the first time in years. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Vannessa and Tina are determined to push Meghan to live in the moment and soak up the sun, despite her anxiety about body image.
CELEBRITIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh photographer exposes who we are 'Behind the Mask'

Early memories of the pandemic almost certainly include grocery stores. Capacity limits created lines out the door. The somewhat illogical urge to stock up on toilet paper left almost every paper products aisle empty. Stickers on the floors directed new one-way traffic patterns down aisles. Navigating the new rules of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
HOLAUSA

Find out who taught Kate Middleton how to take photographs

Like grandfather, like granddaughter! Royal fans are familiar with the Duchess of Cambridge ’s﻿ photography, and now it’s been revealed that it was Kate’s paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who taught her how to take photos when she was a young girl. RELATED: Kate Middleton shares book recommendations—including...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

For World Down Syndrome Day, meet 3 young people who dream big and achieve

Each year on March 21, Abigail Adams, a 22-year-old diversity advocate with Down syndrome, gets together with family and friends at a restaurant to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day. They dress in blue and yellow, the colors that represent the genetic condition. Adams's family is one of many worldwide marking...
ADVOCACY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Leaving behind the American Dream! The stars who quit the US!

It seems the bright lights of Hollywood are not always enough to keep the celebrities of today living in the US. Some of the world's biggest stars, such as George Clooney, Madonna and Angelina Jolie, have turned away from the American Dream and moved abroad. Read on to discover which...
CELEBRITIES
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Changes Up Her Hair Again as She and Prince William Kickstart New Royal Tour

In the first few months of 2022, Kate Middleton has seemingly made it her mission to keep adapting her hairstyle, and we are loving each new look that she debuts. This weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on their royal tour of the Caribbean, where they made their first stop in Belize. As Middleton stepped out of the plane in a gorgeous, all-blue ensemble, we couldn't help but notice that she had transformed her hair yet again.
WORLD
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristen Stewart On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kristen shined bright on Jimmy Kimmel Live the other night! The 31-year-old talked about her Oscar nomination, the amazing reactions that she got from her fans, how her parents feel about it, announcing her engagement on Howard Stern, wanting Guy Fieri to officiate the wedding, Princess Di’s chef commenting on her portrayal of Diana, the wig she wore in the movie, and choosing the song All I Need Is a Miracle by Mike + The Mechanics for the end of the film. Yes it was a well-deserved segment indeed!
BEAUTY & FASHION

