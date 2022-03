MILWAUKEE — The sound that will reverberate throughout the entire offseason at Texas is that of an official’s whistle. A foul here, a foul there, fouls everywhere. The Longhorns came in undersized against the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, but they didn’t count on every little bump, push and shove getting called, either. Texas overcame a disastrous stretch of 16 missed shots but couldn’t figure out how to stop fouling — or getting called for it — when it mattered most.

