Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet.

The Lakers have been unable to overcome the problems they have faced the last several weeks. They have lost all but two of their 10 games since the All-Star break, and, overall, they have dropped 20 of their last 28 contests.

In its last two games, L.A. has been outscored severely in the first quarter and hasn’t been able to recover to make them competitive.

While the Lakers’ problems have been festering, Minnesota has been growing and developing fast. It is 24-10 since early January on the strength of its offense, which has been blazing throughout that stretch.

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a 60-point eruption on Monday in a 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers and Timberwolves have played each other three times this season. Minnesota won the first two rather easily and the Lakers squeaked by in their last encounter.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Timberwolves -8.5
  • Money line: Timberwolves -500 / Lakers +360
  • Over-under: 236.5

Advice and prediction

The Lakers have not only been losing with regularity, but they haven’t even been mounting much of a challenge most of the time. It also seems L.A. has a crisis of confidence because of all the injuries and losses, which doesn’t exactly lead to more wins.

Minnesota is averaging more than 120 points a game since the start of the new year, and its defense is drastically better than it was last season.

We see this getting ugly for the Lakers, and therefore we see Minnesota covering the spread, possibly by a sizeable margin. Towns looks poised for another huge game against the Lakers’ small lineups.

Prediction: Timberwolves 132, Lakers 118

