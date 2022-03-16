ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Watch Now: Are companies as green as they seem?

By Stringr
Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompanies may be misleading consumers about their...

lebanon-express.com

TheAtlantaVoice

Talley and Twine: The Largest Black-Owned Watch Company

Randy Williams, co-founder and president of Talley and Twine, has always been a collector of watches. He worked in sales, marketing and education before going on to create the largest Black-owned luxury watch company. According to Talley and Twine’s website, the company was created after realizing that “most watch companies just emulated the most popular […] The post Talley and Twine: The Largest Black-Owned Watch Company appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ECONOMY
Grand Island Independent

Watch Now: Finding green energy sources to cool cities

As global temperatures rise, more attention is being given to the idea of “green cooling,” energy-efficient ways of keeping individuals, businesses, and cities cool. Experts talk about the relationship between cooling and climate change and green cooling solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
#Climate Change
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Watch The Astra Launch - Right Now

If you want your fix of space launches today is your lucky day. NASA Spaceflight is streaming the launch of the Astra LV0009 rocket from Astra Space which will take three satellite payloads in Sun-synchronous orbit. This is a special polar orbit (going through the poles) that allows the satellites to pass over the same point of the planet at the same solar mean time throughout the year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Lebanon-Express

The most Irish-American cities

These are the most Irish-American cities in the US. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by LawnStarter.
POLITICS
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
Lebanon-Express

How science can help predict extreme weather in space

Researchers say if Earth was hit with an extreme space storm today, our modern devices would not be protected, costing up to several trillion dollars in damages and repairs to infrastructure and the economy could take up to 10 years.
SCIENCE
Lebanon-Express

A large solar storm could knock out the power grid and the internet – an electrical engineer explains how

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) On Sept. 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world failed catastrophically. The operators of the telegraphs reported receiving electrical shocks, telegraph paper catching fire, and being able to operate equipment with batteries disconnected. During the evenings, the aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights, could be seen as far south as Colombia. Typically, these lights are only visible at higher latitudes, in northern Canada, Scandinavia and Siberia.
INDUSTRY
Lebanon-Express

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

With the market dancing around correction territory, many investors have shifted their perspective from "how high can the market go?" to "how far can it fall?" The fear is palpable, and the volatility index that measures such things is certainly projecting that fear will continue. The market's drop and spiking...
STOCKS
MotorBiscuit

Blame the Chicken Tax for High Pickup Truck Prices

If you have looked at the prices of new cars lately, the price of pickup trucks has not been exempt from the chaos. There is a bit of history involved with the high price of trucks, more specifically, light-duty trucks. You can partly blame the high prices on the chicken tax from the 1960s.
ECONOMY

