Ryan Reynolds Gets Reckless in Rejected British Airways PSA

There’s a real sense of nostalgia embedded in Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, a family-friendly sci-fi adventure that pays tribute to films like Back to the Future and E.T. It’s the sort of thing you might have gathered on the sofa to watch on VHS on a Friday night in the ‘80s, which is as much of a recommendation for the film as some may need. For those who need more convincing, there are several other key draws, namely Ryan Reynolds, who stars and produces. The actor plays a wise-cracking fighter pilot from 2050, who accidentally crash-lands back in 2022, where he encounters his 12-year-old self (played by Walker Scobel). It’s the sort of the set-up that’s ripe for comedy, but also for poignant reflection as Adam is—quite literally—faced with his past.

