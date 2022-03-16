ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Gets Reckless in Rejected British Airways PSA

By Rebecca Stewart
AdWeek
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds is a man of many talents. Award-winning actor? Check. Advertising visionary? Check. Soccer club...

