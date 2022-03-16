ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Severe & Immediate Consequences’: White House Says Funds To Fight COVID At Risk

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR4DV_0ehFaEQV00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The White House says funds to fight the coronavirus are at risk.

“We’ve outlined severe and immediate consequences that the United States will face if Congress fails to provide us with $22.5 billion in emergency funding to fight COVID-19,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki said without that money fewer monoclonal antibodies will be sent to states, there won’t be as many tests available to the uninsured and the country could even risk running short on vaccines.

And this would come as another variant, an omicron subvariant called BA.2, is ramping up globally. It accounts for about a quarter of new cases here in the U.S.

“With cases rising abroad, scientific and medical experts have been clear that in the next couple of months, there could be increasing cases of COVID-19 here in the United States as well,” said Psaki.

Currently, the 7-day moving average of new cases in the U.S. is around 32,000 and new deaths are a little over 1,000, according to the CDC.

On Tuesday, Pfizer filed for FDA emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of its vaccine for people 65 and older. The company says it’s in an effort to bolster waning immunity. Pfizer’s CEO spoke Sunday on “Face the Nation.”

“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long,” said Dr. Albert Bourla.

Pfizer is hoping a vaccine for children 5 and younger will be available in May.

Pfizer says it’s call for a fourth shot was, itself, boosted by real world data from Israel, where a second booster shot is authorized.

The data from Israel shows adults 65 and older who had the extra shot saw COVID infection rates two times lower and severe illness rates four times lower than those who had only one booster.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is warning that the United States would not be prepared for another COVID-19 variant or surge in cases if Congress doesn’t approve billions in stalled emergency funding. Senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday that without the $22.5 billion the White House requested last month, there will be a drop-off in the federal […] The post With COVID funding stuck in Congress, White House raises alarms about shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Cbsmiami#The White House#Omicron
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy