PHOTOS: Another giant boulder blocks US Highway 50 traffic at Echo Summit
Delays are once again on tap for drivers passing by boulder-plagued Echo Summit.
The rock "came off Echo Summit" onto U.S. Highway 50 at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol . While it initially blocked both lanes, crews were able to move the boulder to the westbound lanes and reopen the eastbound lanes quickly.
One-way traffic is in effect.
The incident marks at least the third time this month that a rockslide has slowed or completely stopped traffic on the popular thoroughfare, including a "cabin-sized boulder" that crews eventually had to blow up .
The road is a major route in and out of South Lake Tahoe .
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
