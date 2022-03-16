PHOTOS: Another giant boulder blocks US Highway 50 traffic at Echo Summit

Delays are once again on tap for drivers passing by boulder-plagued Echo Summit.

The rock "came off Echo Summit" onto U.S. Highway 50 at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol . While it initially blocked both lanes, crews were able to move the boulder to the westbound lanes and reopen the eastbound lanes quickly.

One-way traffic is in effect.

Crews works to clear a boulder on the roadway at Echo Summit. Photo credit California Highway Patrol

The incident marks at least the third time this month that a rockslide has slowed or completely stopped traffic on the popular thoroughfare, including a "cabin-sized boulder" that crews eventually had to blow up .

The road is a major route in and out of South Lake Tahoe .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

