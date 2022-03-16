Official: Ravens sign safety Marcus Williams, tackle Morgan Moses
BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle on a five-year contract with safety Marcus Williams and on a three-year contract with right tackle Morgan Moses, pending their physicals, according to an announcement from General Manager Eric DeCosta on Wednesday.
Williams started 16 games at safety in 2021, recording a career-high 74 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one forced fumble for a Saints’ defense that finished seventh in yards allowed per game (318.2 ypg).
A third-round draft pick by Washington, Morgan Moses has played in 113 consecutive games, tying Charles Leno Jr. for the second-longest streak among active NFL tackles and for the third-longest streak among all active offensive linemen (Jake Matthews, 127 and Jason Kelce, 122).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0