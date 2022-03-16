Exarchia: Taste of Utopia

This Hungarian bakery is located right off US1, which goes by Federal Highway in these parts. They serve a variety of Central European pastries, breads, and desserts, including some lightly sweetened poppy seed rolls and rum balls the size of your fist. However, we like stopping by on Saturdays for langos, a favorite Hungarian street food. Imagine a savory elephant ear topped with garlic oil, cheese, and an avalanche of sour cream. It can take a while to get your langos, since Hungarian expats congregate here on Saturdays looking for a taste of home. The wait is a silver lining, though, because it allows you to pop into one of two Russian grocery stores that sandwich this small bakery. Grab a beer or tarragon-flavored soda, and walk back to Tastes of Europe after about ten minutes. You’ll be rewarded with one of the most decadent snacks in town.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO