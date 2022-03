The Kansas City Royals and former AL Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke are reportedly getting set for a 20-year reunion. Greinke was selected by Kansas City as the sixth overall pick during the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Apopka High School and it was reported on Wednesday that the 38-year-old hurler is headed back to the team over 11 years after first departing the franchise.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO