Concord, NH

State Police To Add 2 Dozen Extra Troopers on Patrol for St. Patrick’s Day

By News release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Safety is alerting drivers of a planned high visibility enforcement effort between its Division of State Police and local law enforcement on St. Patrick’s Day to target impaired operators and save lives. On Thursday, the Division of State Police...

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 109 New Cases, 48 Hospitalizations Thursday

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, DHHS announced 109 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 16. Today’s results include 68 people who tested positive by PCR test and 41 who tested positive by antigen test. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 904 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
State
Massachusetts State
#Nh#St Patrick S Day
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

1 New COVID-19 Death, Hospitalizations Down to 56 on Monday

On Monday, March 7, 2022, DHHS announced 42 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, March 6. Today’s results include 31 people who tested positive by PCR test and 11 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 146 cases from Friday, March 4 (105 by PCR and 41 by antigen test); and 158 cases from Saturday, March 5 (135 by PCR and 23 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,045 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 4 New COVID-19 Deaths, 201 New Cases, 71 Hospitalizations on Friday

On Friday, March 4, 2022, DHHS announced 172 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, March 3. Today’s results include 140 people who tested positive by PCR test and 32 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 29 new cases from Wednesday, March 2 (21 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 184. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,429 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Fighting To Get Off ‘Laurie List’ Under New Law Can Be Costly for Police

See the public Laurie List of 90 of 254 names listed here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. See Attorney General’s full compliance report: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/20220114-ees-compliance-report.pdf. See InDepthNH.org’s archives on the Laurie List here: http://indepthnh.org/category/dishonest-police/. By NANCY WEST, InDepthNH.org. The new law allowing police on the Laurie List to argue in Superior Court why...
NASHUA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State: 10 New COVID-19 Deaths, 82 Hospitalizations on Tuesday

The state announce 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, DHHS announced 191 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, February 28. Today’s results include 56 people who tested positive by PCR test and 135 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 8 cases from Saturday, February 26 (5 by PCR and 3 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 40 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (36 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 771; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (3 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 552; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, February 25 (5 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 155; and an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, February 27 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 196. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,399 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG Resolves Allegations Against the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua

Concord, NH—Attorney General John M. Formella announces the filing of Assurances of Discontinuance with the Nashua Regional Cancer Center, Inc., known as the Radiation Center of Greater Nashua (Radiation Center), and with Elizabeth Gray, the then-Executive Director at the Radiation Center. The assurances resolve the Attorney General’s investigation related to allegations of unauthorized practice of nursing and consumer protection act violations.
NASHUA, NH
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

