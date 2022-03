A bid to move a sadistic killer who stabbed a woman 60 times during sex to an open prison has been blocked by the Justice Secretary.Dominic Raab rejected the request to transfer Steven Ling to a lower security jail, overruling a recommendation made by the Parole Board last month.It is the first intervention of its kind made by Mr Raab after he promised to personally review requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails.Ling, a farm worker, was jailed for life in December 1998 after admitting murdering 29-year-old Joanne Tulip in Stamfordham, Northumberland, on Christmas Day a year earlier. A...

