ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta University Center Consortium and leaders from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency met Saturday morning to discuss ways to better handle the recent spate of bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The meeting, which was held at the Robert W. Woodruff Library on Clark University’s campus, was also shown virtually for administrators and law enforcement from dozens of schools outside the metro Atlanta area.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO