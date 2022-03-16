ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikesville, MD

One arrested after three Pikesville High students sickened from food laced with ‘unconfirmed drug substance’

By Darcy Costello, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Pikesville High School Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Three Pikesville High School students were sickened Monday by food “laced with an unconfirmed drug substance,” leading to the arrest of one youth, county school and police officials say.

One of the students was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and the other two were picked up by parents or guardians for “appropriate medical care,” Pikesville High School’s principal, Eric Eiswert, wrote in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday. All three have since recovered.

Trae Corbin, a spokesman for Baltimore County Police, confirmed one youth had been arrested in connection with the incident but said he couldn’t say what his or her criminal charge was. The “drug substance” also was not specified.

The school resource officer assigned to the school was made aware on Monday of students suffering from “some type of medical issues,” Corbin said, and medics were requested.

Eiswert’s letter noted county police were investigating the incident.

“I appreciate your help and support as we strive to maintain a safe and secure school environment,” Eiswert wrote to parents.

A spokesman for Baltimore County Public Schools, Charlie Herndon, added by email the school would take “any appropriate disciplinary action if warranted.”

