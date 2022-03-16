ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Trent Brown Making Free-Agent Visit To Seattle Seahawks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have already lost two of their starting offensive linemen from last season. They’re at risk of losing a third.

Not long after free agency officially opened on Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Trent Brown will be visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Whether or not the Seahawks allow Brown to leave the facility without a contract remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the 28-year-old tackle is beginning the search for his next contract in free agency.

Brown reunited with the Patriots last year after they traded for him in March. He started nine games at right tackle for the Patriots, who ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. That was his second go-round with the Patriots, who originally acquired him via trade prior to the 2018 season, when he and the team won a Super Bowl. Brown played left tackle in 2018 but right tackle in 2021.

After that Super Bowl, Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders, but he was able to play in just 16 games over two seasons before getting traded back to New England.

The Patriots have already lost two of their interior linemen, with Ted Karras signing with the Bengals and Shaq Mason getting traded to Tampa Bay for a fifth-round pick. Third-year lineman Mike Onwenu figures capable of filling one of those holes, but the team clearly already has some work to do on the O-line. Losing Brown would only add to that list.

Adam Schefter
#Seahawks#Bengals#Patriots#American Football#Espn#Raiders#Tampa Bay
