Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars Weren’t All Aware of Their Separation

By Yana Grebenyuk
 1 day ago
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kept in the dark? Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney 's split wasn't a shock to everyone — but some of their Vanderpump Rules costars didn't see the news coming.

“They weren't living this fairy tale and a lot of their friends picked up on that," a source exclusively told Us Weekly , while noting that certain cast members "weren't even aware that they were officially separating" until their social media statements.

Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, who started dating two years before the Bravo series debuted in 2013, announced on Tuesday that they were calling it quits.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 15. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The TomTom co-owner shared his own statement where he admitted that his “heart aches” after his estranged wife chose to end their marriage . “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he wrote via Instagram. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

According to the insider, the pair will "still be part of each other's lives" since they share the same friend group. "They're both going to continue to support each other and the businesses they're pursuing," the first source continued. "They are taking time to focus on themselves and figure out next steps."

In response to the shocking news, Schwartz and Maloney's costars were quick to show their support.

Raquel Leviss , who ended her engagement to James Kennedy late last year, wrote, "Sending love Katie." Meanwhile, Lala Kent left a single heart emoji on both posts. Her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett commented, "Love you buddy," in response to Schwartz​​'s statement.

The duo, who tied the knot twice on camera, appeared to be in a good place during the recent season of Vanderpump Rules . Maloney received support from her now estranged husband amid her feud with Tom Sandoval about her involvement in their new business.

During the season 9 reunion earlier this year, the former SUR waitress called Schwartz's business partner, 38, out for not helping enough. "I ask [Schwartz], 'Where is Sandoval?' And he is like, 'I don't know. He hasn't returned an email, he hasn't returned a phone call. I can't get Sandoval to do anything unless he is in front of me,'" Maloney said while standing up for her husband's contributions.

A second source noted that the former couple would both return for a potential season 10. "Fans will see their divorce play out," the insider shared, noting that no contracts have been signed yet.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

