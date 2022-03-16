ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Testing Fees If You Share Account Outside Your Household

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Do you share your Netflix account with others who don't live in your home? Netflix tried cracking down on this in the past, but now there might be an added cost for this.

The streaming giant said Wednesday it's testing out a new fee structure that would allow subscribers to add up to two additional users they don't live with, according to a blog post from Chengyi Long , director or product innovation at Netflix .

This new fee will first roll out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. The company said it will be "working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."

Members in the three aforementioned countries will be able to add additional subscribers — with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password — for 2,380 CLP in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

You can also transfer profiles to a new account or as an extra member on an existing account, which will keep their viewing history, My List and personalized recommendations.

This is another attempt from Netflix to crack down on password sharing. Previously, the company prompted users to verify their identities or credentials to continue to have access to their account. That feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter , hasn't been made permanent yet.

