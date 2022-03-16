ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

South Carolina Woman Scores 'Wonderful' Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a "wonderful" win after scoring big in the state lottery.

The lucky North Charleston winner, who does not wish to be identified, recently stopped by the Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store where she picked up a THE BIG $PIN scratch-off ticket to try her hand at the lottery, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery . This choice ended up earning her a $100,000 prize, a surprise that still doesn't feel real to her.

"I still can't believe it," she said.

The winner told lottery officials that she hopes to put her winnings toward buying her dream home some time in the future.

"It hasn't sunk in yet," she said. "I don't know what I did to deserve it, but it's wonderful."

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a $100,000 prize in THE BIG $PIN game are 1 in 1,350,000. Two more $100,000 prizes remain in play for the game.

The Dorchester Crossing Liquor Store on Dorchester Road also received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner joins the growing list of South Carolina residents who have recently scored big wins. In February, an Upstate couple were "happy as heck" after landing a $100,000 win while a group of Midlands neighbors split another major prize .

Charleston, SC
