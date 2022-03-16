ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Video: California man screams ‘I can’t breathe’ before death

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man died nearly two years ago as he screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him...

keyt.com

Comments / 13

EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
4d ago

what's wrong with these police it seems that someone else was screaming the same thing just before the police killed him 6 months ago everyone know who I'm talking about.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Altadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Altadena, CA
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
NBC News

Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender woman to win NCAA championship

ATLANTA — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd

Comments / 0

Community Policy