Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. If Acadia is the king of the New England coast, then Cadillac Mountain is its crown. The highest peak on the Atlantic coast from New England to Florida at 1,530 feet, its summit rewards hikers with panoramic views of the park’s forested hills, mountains, and scattered islands, with the ocean stretching endlessly beyond. Head up one of the ridge trails before dawn to catch one of the best sunrises anywhere, or turn it into an all-day excursion with a loop over to Dorr Mountain or the Gorge Trail.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO