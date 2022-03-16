ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordstrom resumes paying dividend after two years

By Reuters Staff
March 16 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc said on Wednesday it would resume paying quarterly dividends, two years after suspending them, as its business makes a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The department store chain plans to pay a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share on April 13.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom forecast full-year revenue and profit above estimates, signaling strong demand for its upscale apparel and footwear as Americans resume normal life.

Reuters

Reuters

