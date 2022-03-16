ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

By Matt Christy
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis. Nearly 200 firefighters are on scene with officials calling on anyone living near the looming plume of smoke to shelter in place and stay indoors along with not touching any of the debris that is raining down on the city’s west side.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7WLa_0ehFNVZn00
    Photos by Plainfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15k5WD_0ehFNVZn00
    Photos by Plainfield Fire Department

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a 1.2 million square foot Walmart warehouse located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport. Neighboring facilities near the warehouse are being evacuated, officials said, as a precaution.

According to Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson, the fire started inside the warehouse on the third floor a little before noon on Wednesday. Fire crews were training in the area and were able to respond within minutes, he said. Inside the warehouse, however, firefighters found a raging fire and smoke so thick they had zero visibility.

What you shouldn’t do with debris from the Plainfield Walmart distribution fire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhMmO_0ehFNVZn00
    Photos provided by IFD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NosVD_0ehFNVZn00
    Photos provided by IFD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBdrA_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EfzUN_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVEx0_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c72J9_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utbV6_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jcau0_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WslbA_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT2QZ_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMAPb_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IN5mN_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFMdu_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYzk2_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfbke_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZt3W_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2x2H_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6W2u_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZzy6_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WJ3J_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTmYF_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgxjV_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7aoe_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVCr3_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MmG4_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwRfh_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbyi6_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkGZy_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJge1_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgMqN_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09P4X5_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wuzI_0ehFNVZn00

Anderson said firefighters fought the blaze inside the warehouse for a half-hour before having to retreat and pull crews out of the building and switch to a defensive operation. For a few minutes, two firefighters were unaccounted for during the retreat leading to a “few tense minutes”, Anderson said.

Fire officials said there are no injuries as a result of this fire and that around 1,000 Walmart employees were inside the warehouse at the time of the fire. All firefighters and employees are now accounted for.

Employees are being transported by Plainfield school buses to a reunification site, officials said. The reunification center has been established at 1750 Smith Road in Plainfield, an Amazon facility. Officials said many employees had to leave their phones during evacuation and couldn’t contact family.

Media crews on scene could hear several loud booms as they arrived at the warehouse. Officials do not know what started the fire and Anderson said “if you can think of it, it’s probably in there” when asked what may be burning inside the Walmart warehouse.

Officials said anyone who lives north of the facility is urged to shelter in place, stay indoors, and keep windows and doors closed. Air quality will continue to be monitored by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Citizens are asked to not touch any of the debris that is falling on the city’s west side.

Plainfield fire department officials said nearly 200 firefighters are on scene and the operation is expected to continue for at least the next 24 hours as they wait for the fire to cool. Water supplies are in short supply, another reason for the firefighters to fall back into a defensive operation.

“We’ve been using a lot of water and we can’t sustain that longterm so we’re going to have to cut back on our operations here, water consumption here,” Anderson explained.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpkhJ_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgCvV_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKuij_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUO2Y_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4NWw_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHISw_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQCNJ_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vzct1_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxbbJ_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XM9BN_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExdXc_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g91XK_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7M44_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGi5_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pqqg4_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBJyA_0ehFNVZn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJwhn_0ehFNVZn00

Anderson said it could be days or weeks before fire officials know what started the fire.

“It will take quite some time to, first of all, bring this fire under control and then get it cool enough where we can get inside and investigate,” he said.

The Indianapolis Airport said currently there is no impact on airport operations due to the fire. They are continuing to monitor the situation, however.

Photos and video: Walmart Distribution Center fire

Avon Intermediate School West sent out an alert to parents warning that bus routes are being affected due to the fire. Avon police said the following subdivisions are inaccessible to buses: Sun Chase, Ashford Estates, The Residence on Ronald Reagon and Bradley Addition.

“If you live in these subdivisions, please arrange to pick up your child at school. AIS West staff will remain on-site,” the school corporation said.

The Columbus branch of the U.S Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) is responding to the fire.

These videos are courtesy of ProSource Restoration:

Walmart sent the following statement:

We’re thankful to local emergency crews for their quick response and for helping us account for the safety of our associates and those at the facility. We’ll continue working with police and fire personnel and are referring all questions to them.

Avon Community School Corporation posted the following on their Facebook:

We are thankful for the incredible men and women of Washington Township / Avon Fire Department and other local departments who are battling this afternoon’s fire. We have contacted parents/caregivers of students whose afternoon bus routes are affected. Everyone, please be safe and patient as you travel in and through Avon this afternoon and evening. It’s at times like these when we’re especially grateful for such a strong and supportive community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

9 vehicles stolen from Northwest Side car dealership

CHICAGO — Nine vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Around 4:40 a.m., a group of offenders broke into the Luxury Auto Selection on the 4500 block of North Elston Avenue and stole nine vehicles, worth about $1 million. Detectives say they used an object to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 wounded in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were wounded in a shooting in West Englewood on Saturday night, according to police. Police said the men were in a vehicle in the 6800 block of South Wood Street at approximately 10:43 p.m. when an unknown man approached and opened fire into the vehicle, striking both men. A 20-year-old man […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Three juveniles arrested in connection with West Side carjacking

CHICAGO — Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking of a 50-year-old man on the city’s West Side, police said. The incident occurred Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. The trio was arrested hours later in the 3500 block of West Adams Street. A […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Free Happy Meals given out in honor of children fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO — Monday would have been Mekhi Emil James’ fifth birthday. However, instead of celebrating, his family helped give out 1,000 free Happy Meals in honor of the boy’s life that was cut short when he was shot and killed in the city’s Austin neighborhood. At two McDonald’s locations Sunday afternoon, organizers from the James-Gail […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Avon, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Plainfield, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Plainfield, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Avon, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WGN News

Video shows cop kneeling on 12-year-old Kenosha student’s neck

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday. It shows Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow intervening […]
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

2 dead in South Chicago after SWAT incident

CHICAGO — Two people are dead in South Chicago after a welfare check led to a SWAT incident. Chicago police said officers responded to a wellbeing check on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Friday after a call that said a woman was being held against her will by her boyfriend. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side pastor offering $20 of gas Sunday in Washington Heights

CHICAGO — South Side pastor Kenyatta Smith is offering $20 of gas free of charge to residents fueling at the Shell gas station at 9802 South Halsted Street in Washington Heights. Smith will join elected officials and community leaders at the Shell from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help pump gas for South Side […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Anderson
WGN News

Walmart, Kroger pancake mix recalled due to possible cable fragments

CHICAGO — A pancake mix sold under Kroger’s brand name and Walmart’s “Great Value” brand name has been recalled. Continental Mills is recalling the mix after fragments from a piece of equipment were discovered in the product. The Kroger mix is sold across the south and Midwest. The Walmart mix is sold nationwide. Both products […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

20 years later: Family of slain CPD officer gathers at memorial

CHICAGO — The family of a CPD officer who was shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in March 2002 gathered at the Gold Star Families memorial on Saturday to remember a fallen officer and father. Marquez was shot and killed in Logan Square 20 years ago while serving a warrant for a 77-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distribution Center#Raging Fire#Plainfield Walmart#Ifd Photos#Ifd Anderson
WGN News

Woman, 70, killed in Belmont Central hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central neighborhood. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, police found the woman on the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue unresponsive. Police said she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle which was no longer at the scene. She suffered trauma to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, local police said. Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn’t immediately clear how many kids had been hurt. […]
DUMAS, AR
WGN News

Body of woman found on shores of Lake Michigan in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are working to identify the body of a woman found in the 500 block of Sheridan Square at Garden Park in Evanston. Police said the body washed up on the shores of Lake Michigan, about four blocks east and two blocks south of missing activist Elise Malary’s apartment. Malary, a prominent […]
EVANSTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGN News

Missing man, 22, from Oswego last seen Sunday

OSWEGO, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is missing from Oswego, according to police. Edward Gardner was last seen in the Bolingbrook/Chicago area on Sunday, March 13. According to Oswego police, Gardner is driving a 2021 white Dodge Charger with the Florida license plate No. QMND02. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds […]
OSWEGO, IL
WGN News

Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6

BRUSSELS (AP) — A car slammed at high speed into carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries. Several dozen were more lightly injured. “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” said Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden. The […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

1-year-old girl wounded in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old girl is in good condition after being grazed by a bullet in the Belmont Cragin community area Friday evening, according to police. Police said the child was shot at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue. The girl was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy