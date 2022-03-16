Women’s History Month Spotlight: Journalist Elizabeth Smith Details Her Journey With Endometriosis In Entertainment

Our Women’s History Month spotlight is still going strong, and the Global Grind team would like to continue recognizing women’s major achievements across industries. March is also Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month, which helps to raise awareness and provide education to the community about autoimmune inflammatory diseases. This week we will spotlight a gifted journalist, on-air personality and writer, Elizabeth Smith. Smith is an all-around talent, who has been vocal about her journey with endometriosis while empowering others to do the same.

Smith has been an on-air personality for Atlanta’s hip hop and R&B station, V103, written for a number of publications like 21Ninety and Bossip , and she has modeled for several brands, creating some of the most breath taking photos. We asked Smith, better known as @ liztwotimes , to share a piece of her story as an entertainment journalist, personality, producer and #endostrong survivor. She details her experience climbing up the entertainment ladder while combating the often unbearable pains that come with her condition.

Read our Q&A below:

Briefly tell us why you’re passionate about journalism and storytelling?

How does being a woman reflect in the work you’re doing in the space and your community at large?

It is Women’s History Month but it’s also Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month. You have been open about dealing with endometriosis. Could you share what it is and how it affects your day to day?

Most people would never have suspected you were dealing with any health issues because you do a great job of maintaining balance and fighting through the pain. Why has it been important to share your #endostrong journey with your community?

What are some common misconceptions about endometriosis?

In what ways are you spreading awareness around it?

In a perfect world, how do you imagine the workplace for women could change for the better?

How can others support you and your journey?

Have you found best practices for working in a fast-paced environment in media while practicing self-care? Any tips on the balancing act?

Share with us what you’re working on and how people can continue to follow and support you.