Mortensen: Browns 'breaking up' with Mayfield regardless of Watson decision

By Jesse Pantuosco
 4 days ago

The Browns’ Baker Mayfield Era may soon be coming to an end. The former first overall pick admitted as much in a heartfelt message to fans Tuesday night, thanking them for supporting him throughout his four-year run in Cleveland.

The Browns hosted Deshaun Watson for a visit earlier this week and while the Saints are seen as the favorites to acquire him from Houston (though his hometown Falcons can’t be discounted), it’s clear Mayfield has worn out his welcome in Cleveland with the coaching staff and front office no longer viewing him as a franchise quarterback. Mayfield’s fourth season may have been his worst yet (13 interceptions, 43 sacks, 60.5 completion percentage), though the 26-year-old admittedly was playing at much less than 100 percent, battling multiple injuries including a shoulder ailment that would eventually require surgery.

The writing has been on the wall for months—neither side has shown much urgency to get a deal done, even with Mayfield’s contract due to expire after this season. But Wednesday’s report from Chris Mortensen may be the most definitive proof yet that Mayfield and the Browns are headed for a messy divorce. Per Mortensen, the Browns are “breaking up” with Mayfield regardless of what happens in their pursuit of Watson (who, it should be noted, still faces potential league discipline even after a grand jury ruled Friday he would not be charged with sexual assault).

Turned off by his blunt, outspoken personality, the 26-year-old appears to have lost the Browns’ locker room, alienating teammates with his selfishness and immaturity. High-maintenance QBs are a dime a dozen in the NFL, though it’s easier to stomach Aaron Rodgers—winner of the last two MVP awards—acting out than Mayfield, a gritty but inconsistent player with a penchant for costly turnovers.

It’s too early to determine where Mayfield will wind up—Seattle and Indianapolis are seen as potential landing spots. But if the Browns are seeking a leader who says and does all the right things, there’s nobody more poised than Niners veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, who handled a difficult situation in San Francisco last season with supreme professionalism. With first-round pick Trey Lance expected to take over as the Niners’ QB1 next season, Garoppolo will almost certainly be traded ahead of next month’s NFL Draft, and perhaps much sooner.

