Should You Apply for a Gas Rewards Credit Card?

The average introductory interest-free period being offered on balance transfer credit cards has surpassed 600 days for the first time in nearly four years.The typical interest-free balance transfer term on credit cards is now 602 days, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, which said it is the first time the period has topped 600 days since May 2018.The findings could be good news for those looking to shift debts around in order to pay less for servicing the debt. However, people will need to bear in mind any fees for transferring the balance.Moneyfacts said the average balance transfer fee is 1.95%, which is...

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO