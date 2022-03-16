ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Apply for a Gas Rewards Credit Card?

By Beverly Harzog
US News and World Report
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you spend time in your car every week, you're no doubt feeling the impact of high gas prices on your wallet. There's a way to decrease the pain. You can save money on high gas prices by using a gas rewards credit card. What Is a Gas Rewards...

money.usnews.com

NJ.com

I have $25K in credit card debt. Should I file for bankruptcy?

Q. I have $25,000 in credit card debt — I lost my job with COVID and struggled for a while — a $200,000 mortgage and $80,000 in student loans. I’m able to make the minimum payment on credit cards but I never get ahead, and the interest is killing me. At what point and how do I decide if I should file for bankruptcy?
UNION CITY, NJ
The Independent

Borrowers turn to high-cost debt as providers pull the plug on credit cards

Wages are shrinking, bills are rocketing, and cheap ways to borrow money are disappearing. Consumers trying to find cheaper ways to manage their financial affairs, from reorganising debts to plugging emergency gaps, are rapidly being shut out of traditional routes such as interest-free credit cards.The number of credit cards with a zero per cent interest period for balance transfers and new purchases has fallen significantly in the last five years.There are currently 36 per cent fewer cards offering zero per cent balance transfer, with 72 cards on the market today, compared with 114 five years ago.For zero per cent purchase...
CREDITS & LOANS
DFW Community News

How to Buy Costco Gas Without A Membership

Costco is my favorite place to get gas. Not only is it convenient (I can shop for groceries and fill up at once) but it’s also cheaper than any nearby gas station. With that being said, there is a common misconception that the only way to buy Costco gas is if you have a membership.
DALLAS, TX
#Credit Card#Credit Score#Gas Prices#Rewards Programs#Exxon Mobil
WSET

Expert offers ways to save as DMV gas prices reach record high

WASHINGTON (7News) — With no end in sight, motorists in the DC region are seeing all-time high gas prices. On Tuesday, AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is $4.173. This is a new record high, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008.
WASHINGTON, DC
DFW Community News

Here’s Why Costco Gas is So Cheap

I love Costco and I have always wondered why the Costco gas is so cheap!. Not only can I get insanely cheap items in bulk, but I can save a ton while filling up my SUV with gas. If you haven’t thought of it before, you might now – Just...
DALLAS, TX
KARE

Are you doing these things to save money on gas?

With gas prices in record territory and expected to continue rising, people are looking for ways to save a little at the pump. For some, using their vehicle is not just a convenience, it's a necessity -- alternate forms of transportation aren't a viable option. One simple way to make...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Interest-free periods on credit cards are getting longer, analysis finds

The average introductory interest-free period being offered on balance transfer credit cards has surpassed 600 days for the first time in nearly four years.The typical interest-free balance transfer term on credit cards is now 602 days, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, which said it is the first time the period has topped 600 days since May 2018.The findings could be good news for those looking to shift debts around in order to pay less for servicing the debt. However, people will need to bear in mind any fees for transferring the balance.Moneyfacts said the average balance transfer fee is 1.95%, which is...
CREDITS & LOANS
WDBO

How you can save money as gas prices shatter records

After days of rising gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the national average for a gallon of gas is now the highest in United States history. The average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is approximately $4.17, according to AAA. That price tops the $4.11 price for a gallon of regular gas set in the summer of 2008.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card vs. Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, every day. You can earn 60,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel. Miles are worth 1 cent and can be transferred to partner travel loyalty programs. However, with most partners, miles transfer at a rate of 2 card miles to 1.5 airline miles.
CREDITS & LOANS
Forbes Advisor

Credit Card Showdown: U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Business Card Vs. Amex Blue Business Cash

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Small business credit cards are valuable tools available to business owners as a way to gain greater spending power, cover gaps in cash flow and keep personal and business finances separate. U.S. Bank and American Express both offer very competitive no-annual-fee credit cards in this space and we’ll see which may work for your business best: U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® and American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card.
CREDITS & LOANS

