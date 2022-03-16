ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets bring back Joe Flacco and Mike White, trade oft-injured Blake Cashman as new league year begins

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

The Jets brought back both of their backup quarterbacks before the new league year began at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Joe Flacco signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal, while Mike White was tendered as a restricted free agent. Gang Green would receive a fifth-round pick if White signs with another team, but if he remains in New York, he will receive just over $2.5 million. The same goes for kicker Eddie Pineiro, though his tender is worth $2.43 million.

The Jets also brought back a pair of backups for the offensive line in Conor McDermott and Dan Feeney, while the team also traded linebacker Blake Cashman to the Texans for a sixth-round pick in 2023. NFL Network first reported the deal.

Cashman, a former fifth-round pick, dealt with multiple injuries and played just 14 games for the Jets since being drafted in 2019.

Comments / 0

