Clear Creek County, CO

Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

By By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass.

At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet wide and about 600 feet long. Upon arrival, search and rescue found one track leading into the slide area.

According to a report from Denver Channel , the possible burial took place in an area called 'Idiot's Cornice.' A website called Backcountry Recon describes the run as having a massive cornice that drops onto a steep 40-degree slope. The website warns skiers that they "need an intimate familiarity with the local snow-pack to time this one."

The debris field continues to be searched by a crew of people and canines, with a helicopter-mounted scanner being utilized, as well.

Teams that responded include Alpine Rescue Team, Summit County Search and Rescue, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, and Loveland Ski Patrol and Flight for Life.

It's crucial to check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center risk report prior to leaving for any backcountry adventure in Colorado when there's snow on the ground. Find that report here .

CAIC concerned about potential for "unsurvivable" avalanches this weekend

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is calling for dangerous avalanche conditions this weekend, with mild weather and sunshine in the forecasted around the state. "We are concerned about the potential for skier or rider-triggered large and unsurvivable avalanches. Avalanche conditions are complicated and tricky because there is little to no feedback with fewer obvious signs of instability like cracking and collapsing," the center said in a post on Facebook.
Up to 8 inches of snow possible from Colorado's spring-time snowstorm

After a sunny and mild introduction to spring 2022 in Colorado, more snow is expected to start falling Monday morning, according to weather maps from the National Weather Service (NWS). "Snow develops tonight and continues through Monday. The highest snow amounts are expected over the southern Foothills and Palmer Divide," the service said in a tweet on Sunday. The service has also issued a winter storm watch from Monday morning...
Strong spring snowstorm lining up to hit Colorado within days

This week's wave of snow has subsided, making way for a couple sunny days ahead. After that, Colorado's first spring snowstorm will likely hit. During this past storm, the deepest snow totals were officially found in Pinecliffe, Colorado, where 21.7 inches of snow fell, according to the Weather.gov snow map. Nederland also reports getting more than 20 inches. It's likely that even more snow fell at higher elevations.
RED FLAG WARNING: NWS warns of critical fire weather conditions in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning until 7 PM on Sunday, as a result of ongoing "critical fire weather" conditions in some parts of the state. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the service said in the warning.
19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
Train lover leads Pikes Peak Cog Railway into new era

Ted Johnston, 33, still feels like a kid. And it's no wonder: His days revolve around trains and tracks. Johnston was promoted to lead The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway in mid-January. The railway is the highest in the nation, tucked against the mountains in Manitou Springs with 9 miles of track winding to the top of Pikes Peak. During the fall of 2017, a renovation of the track turned into a 3 1/2-year operation, costing $100 million to make over the track, trains and depot station. Johnston was brought on board in spring 2018 as assistant general manager to help with the renovation process and prepare for then-general manager Spencer Wren's retirement after 41 years with the railroad. Johnston ushers in a new chapter in the 130-year-old railway's history.
Bicycle group seeks new trails under proposed power lines

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s many planned power lines have caught the attention of bicycle advocates. Over the next few years, power utilities are set to build hundreds of miles of new transmissions lines to assist the transition to renewable energy. The planned routes will link metro Denver with far-flung communities, often steering clear of busy roads.
Denver officials: 'Stealth omicron' subvariant detected here, but city not concerned about new surge

The omicron subvariant has been detected in Denver, officials said Friday, but state authorities aren't concerned about a new surge arising from its arrival here. The subvariant was first reported in Colorado at the end of December, state officials said in January, just as the omicron wave was surging statewide. In Denver, omicron's subvariant — a strain of omicron known colloquially as "stealth omicron" — has been detected in human and in wastewater samples. Statewide, the new subvariant accounted for just over 7 percent of new COVID-19 cases at the end of February, when the most recent sequencing data was released by the state.
Spring is only hours away. Here's the exact minute it arrives (and how do they figure that out, anyway?)

Mar. 19—As you no doubt have heard, Sunday marks the beginning of spring, which is determined by the vernal equinox. But what does that mean, exactly? Equinoxes occur twice a year, marking the onset of spring and fall, when the apparent path of the sun as observed from Earth crosses the equator. Around the vernal (spring) and autumnal equinoxes, there are roughly 12 hours of sunlight, but not exactly. Denver actually had 12 hours and one minute of sunlight this past Thursday. The equinox will...
