Massive slide takes place on Colorado mountain pass, crews search for possible burial

According to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, an investigation is underway to determine whether or not someone may have fallen victim to an avalanche that took place on Loveland Pass.

At about 8:00 AM, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a report of a large avalanche that took place in the area of the Loveland Pass backcountry skiing area, to the west of the pass summit parking lot. The avalanche was quite large – several hundred feet wide and about 600 feet long. Upon arrival, search and rescue found one track leading into the slide area.

According to a report from Denver Channel , the possible burial took place in an area called 'Idiot's Cornice.' A website called Backcountry Recon describes the run as having a massive cornice that drops onto a steep 40-degree slope. The website warns skiers that they "need an intimate familiarity with the local snow-pack to time this one."

The debris field continues to be searched by a crew of people and canines, with a helicopter-mounted scanner being utilized, as well.

Teams that responded include Alpine Rescue Team, Summit County Search and Rescue, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, and Loveland Ski Patrol and Flight for Life.

It's crucial to check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center risk report prior to leaving for any backcountry adventure in Colorado when there's snow on the ground. Find that report here .

