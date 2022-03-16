ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden on Putin: ‘I think he is a war criminal’

By CNN
KTVZ
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” Wednesday, a rhetorical leap that came as civilian deaths mount in Ukraine. It was the harshest condemnation of Putin’s actions from any US official since the war in Ukraine began three weeks ago. Previously, Biden had stopped short of labeling...

ktvz.com

